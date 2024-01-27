12 Rare Japanese Whiskies You Need To Seek Out

Even though you can pick up some Japanese whisky from your favorite local liquor store, some of the best Japanese whiskies are slightly harder to find. Many of these rarer items had limited runs; some are from distilleries that no longer exist. If you're curious about exploring the world of rare Japanese whisky, we need to start by talking a bit about its history.

The history of Japanese whisky started in 1923, so it's a little over a hundred years old. Shinjiro Torii is where the story begins. Torii created a sweet red wine, but it eventually led him to create the first malt whisky distillery, which is now known as Suntory ( which you will see on our list a few times). He started to work with Masataka Taketsuru, a chemist who studied whisky in Scotland. Torii hired Taketsuru as the director of his distillery, but their views and opinions differed on the drink. This led Taketsuru to create his business, Nikka Japanese Whisky (They made our list).

Although the brands above are the original players, the world of Japanese whisky has grown significantly since its creation a hundred years ago. From sub-tropical islands to Mt. Fuji to areas that mimic Scotland, the world of Japanese whisky distilling is diverse and unique, and that's what gives Japanese whisky its distinct flavor. Below, we've explored and found some rare and tasty whisky that will inspire you to pick up something new next time you're on the hunt for something special.