What Is Straight Bourbon?

If you're just starting to explore the world of distilled liquors, you may come across some terms like "cask strength," "sour mash," or "angels' share." But if you're a bourbon enthusiast, there's one term you'll definitely encounter on a bottle label sooner or later: "straight bourbon." It's not a suggestion that the bourbon is best consumed straight without ice. Instead, it's a term used to describe a specific type of bourbon.

According to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), to be described as "straight bourbon whiskey," a bottle must meet certain criteria: It must be produced in the United States, have at least 51% corn in its mash bill, not have any colorings or flavorings added, not be mixed with any other kinds of spirits, not exceed 160 proof during distillation, and, finally, it must have aged for at least two years in new, charred oak barrels. The aging requirement is especially important because regular bourbon doesn't have a specific aging mandate.

This means that you can find bottles on the market that have aged for as little as three months before being sold. Consequently, when you come across a "straight bourbon" label, you can be confident that the bourbon has developed a matured taste due to proper aging. Even more so if you come across a bottle that's labeled "bottled-in-bond," which is a sub-type of straight bourbon, that has to age for at least four years before it's bottled and should have an even more pronounced and refined flavor profile.