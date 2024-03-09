11 Ways To Tell If Your Japanese Whisky Is Authentic, According To Industry Experts

While Japanese whisky (spelled without the "e" after Scottish style) has been around for a century, it has only become popular stateside in recent years. While the international market for Japanese whisky throughout most of the last 100 years remained virtually nonexistent, in 2001 Nikka's 10-year Yoichi single malt won "Best of the Best" at Whisky Magazine's awards. Public opinion of Japanese whisky at this time began to change. Later, the 2013 Yamazaki Sherry Cask won "Best Whisky in the World" by Whisky Bible in 2015. Since then, exports of Japanese whisky have risen sharply. (According to Trade Data Monitor data as reported by the United States Foreign Agricultural Service, exports are up 233 percent since 2013 — from $40.8 million in sales to $135.8 million.)

And, due to the increased demand, prices for Japanese whisky — especially for older, rarer products — likewise increased. Producers, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service, are also struggling to keep up with demand, "as quality aged whiskey is a labor-intensive product and requires long lead times." This has led to an increase in falsely advertised and counterfeit products looking to take advantage of the whisky craze. But this raises the question: What constitutes an authentic Japanese whisky?

Tasting Table spoke with Jun Tanaka, alcohol responsibility committee chair for the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA), as well as James Bowker, House of Suntory global advocacy manager, to learn more about Japanese whisky's explosion in popularity and how consumers can avoid being fooled.