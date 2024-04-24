Pappy Van Winkle 15 Vs 20 Vs 23: Which Is The Better Bourbon?

The six expressions from the Old Rip Van Winkle distillery can roughly be split into two categories. You have three bottles that come under the Pappy Van Winkle name, and three others named slightly differently. The latter expressions are the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, and Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year. Here, I'm focusing on the three maturely aged Pappy Van Winkle bourbons. If you're wondering just how good the other three are, check out my previous article featuring every Old Rip Van Winkle whiskey, ranked. The reason we are now looking at the three Pappy whiskeys is that they are the oldest and most prestigious of what the distillery offers.

The 15-, 20-, and 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle bottles are hard to get your hands on at retail price. Often, you need to pay higher prices through secondary markets to claim one. Due to this, you need to know exactly what you're getting. There is a requirement for how long straight bourbon needs to be aged (at least two years), but finding bottles that are 10 years old or older is rare.

That extended aging is part of what gives these whiskeys their special appeal, as a huge amount of time, tradition, and craftsmanship has gone into them. Many see these expressions as the best bourbons in the world, but they all have significant differences that we'll explore here.