15 Insider Secrets Seasoned Costco Shoppers Know That First-Timers Don't
There are two kinds of people in this world. There are those who tote their woven basket to the grocery store each night to grab just what they need: a handful of fresh produce, maybe a cut of meat, and a baguette. And then, there are those who buy in bulk. I'm not saying you can't be both, but bulk shoppers are another breed. We know all the best deals, can handle a double-wide cart with ease, and of course, have a membership to a warehouse club like Costco. Beyond large cart-wielding abilities, Costco regulars have a super secret insight into claiming the best deals, making flawless returns, and knowing when something's about to fly off the shelves forever.
Instead of gatekeeping, I'm going to share 15 insider secrets seasoned Costco shoppers know that first-timers don't. Even if you're not a member yet, skim this list for inspiration, and pay extra close attention to number 14. Even if you're a regular at the famous warehouse club, you may have seen some of these codes or heard these signals and not given them a second thought. If you're looking to shop efficiently, save money, and get the most from your Costco trip, then you'll want to take notes. Lean in a little closer, listen up, and I'll spill the tea.
Timing is everything
With all the wonders Costco has to offer, it can get exceptionally crowded. You won't find one on every block, and people from all over will travel in for their monthly Costco run. And with those massive carts, you'd be lucky to navigate the aisles without a few bumper-car style interactions. The weekends are typically a zoo, so if you have the ability, zero in on the best time to shop at Costco for uncrowded aisles: during the week. In addition, the hours between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. tend to be the least crowded.
Luckily, Costco is prepared for all sorts of mayhem. The chain has strategically designed massive parking lots, has an endless inventory, and has a fairly fast checkout system that sometimes extends beyond the registers into the lines. That's right, if you're lucky, you might have a Costco member "pre-scan" your items while you wait, so all you have to do is pay when you get up to the self-checkout register. Even more strategically, you might consider getting to Costco a bit early; you might just get in before 10 a.m.!
Those samples are bottomless
Raise your hand if you've ever had a few minutes to kill and walked around Costco testing samples? And how many more of us have enjoyed a sample so much that they went back for more? There's a reason why Costco gives out free samples, and in the end, as you can imagine, the store ends up profiting. So really, don't feel bad about grabbing one without buying the product if it's not your cup of tea. Technically, those samples are bottomless, as Costco team members are told not to limit customers.
Keep in mind, just because something is not restricted, doesn't mean all manners go out the window. Basic human decency still applies, so don't stand in line eating sample after sample. The best way to enjoy a free sample (or two) at Costco is to grab one sample for each person in your group. If you think you might buy the product, or aren't sure and need a second taste, ask the employee if you can try another sample. Of course, the answer will be "yes," but it shows respect to inquire, and alludes to the fact that you might buy the product and aren't just here for the free buffet. If you're really hungry, hit the famous food court on your way out.
If you're go-to item is missing, it's likely hiding somewhere else
Shopping at the local grocery store can be monotonous. Each time you go, you have your little routine, bopping from one aisle to the next until you've checked off every box on your list. At this point, you could even help new customers locate products. You're a pro. Well, you can leave your badge at the Costco doors, because each trip is an adventure. If your go-to brand of tomato sauce is missing, don't panic, because it has likely been relocated.
The clever reason Costco constantly moves products around is to give customers the opportunity to stumble upon new products. This is no in-and-out operation. If you weren't in search of that dreamy tomato sauce, you never would have tried that chip sample and bought a bag, or noticed that snazzy three-pack of sweatpants that look surprisingly similar to lululemon's. The movement is strategic, but also gives you an opportunity to enjoy the hunt, try new things, and ultimately fill your cart to the brim.
Download the app
Remember when the only app you had on your iPhone was Temple Run? We have so many apps on our phones these days that we have folders for them. Some are worth the download, and some get lost. Well, if you're looking to save money at Costco, then it's worth it to download the app.
With the app, there will be no more rummaging through your wallet or purse to find your membership card, just scan and go. Additionally, the app directs you towards major deals, so if you're a bargain shopper, the app is for you. Chronic returners will have all of their receipts in one place, digital rewards tracking is easy to access, and all the information you've ever needed to know about Costco will be at your fingertips. You can even virtually try on eyeglasses. Better yet, you can shop the store without ever setting foot inside, which might help you to organize your list and cut out any non-essentials.
Wait for the bell for the freshest rotisserie chicken
Everyone knows about Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken. It's cheap, consistently delicious, and the price will never change. The Costco chickens are still $4.99 despite inflation because they create so much draw and membership loyalty that upping the price wouldn't be overall beneficial, even if the chain isn't pulling a large profit on the birds themselves.
Well, if you enjoy an easy, pre-made protein but also value hot-out-of-the-oven freshness, then you'll need to use your listening ears. Wait for that little bell to chime in the deli department to indicate that a fresh batch of chickens is about to be plucked from the rotisserie, boxed, and put out to be sold. Now, time to break that bird down. There are plenty of ways you can enjoy a Costco chicken, but I recommend peeling the skin off your rotisserie chicken, tossing it in the air fryer, and enjoying it as a snack or a crispy topping for your sandwich or salad.
The price tags have a secret code
Okay, time to learn a major Costco decoding secret to find the absolute best deals. Obviously, most Costco items are a steal, which is one of the main reasons Costco has such a loyal customer base. But how can you tell if you're getting a good deal or a great deal? You'll notice that most prices end with ".99," which indicates your good 'ol Costco steal. However, you should be looking for price tags that end with ".49," ".59," and ".69" as they have likely been discounted even more. Anything ending in ".00" or a seven is a major deal that shouldn't be overlooked.
Discounts come with the addition of new items, the return of seasonal items, or a new package size. The goal is to get customers to try this new item, get hooked, and come back for more. It's a great way to test drive new items at a discounted price, especially in a world where everything comes in bulk. Deciphering Costco price tags to find a deal can be beneficial in the long run, and cue you into items that might be new arrivals. Who knows, you might just find a new favorite.
Order ahead to guarantee party platters
As my son's second birthday approaches, I struggle between the idea of baking (in the heat of summer) and icing 30 cupcakes, slicing and transporting a watermelon, and making a sandwich platter by hand, or just going to Costco and picking up a party platter. And, I think we both know which one of those options is going to prevail. Costco makes your life easier, and one of the many services they provide is making party platters. They have them right there in the deli, and there is a wide selection of grab-and-go options, including fruit platters, sandwich platters, veggie platters, meat platters, and more.
Grab-and-go options are typically stocked, but it's always a good idea to order ahead if you are relying on Costco for your day-of party needs. The only downside is that you'll have to order your platter in person at the deli counter. If you're a frequent shopper, this shouldn't be a problem, as you can order far in advance and indicate the pickup date. This gives you more wiggle room than just choosing from the grab-and-go cooler, as you can make a specialty order.
There are different levels of membership
Although an outsider might assume that you're either a Costco member or you aren't, the reality of the situation is a little more complex. Yes, if you have a Costco card, you have the green light to enter through the doors into warehouse club heaven, but there are multi-tiered memberships that are worth exploring. If you're considering being a first-time Costco member, it's important to check out all your options and see which plan works best for your shopping habits.
The two different options to choose from are the Gold Star and Executive Costco memberships. Both sound fancy and exclusive, but there are some key differences. Both come with unlimited access, online shopping, two membership cards for your household, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed. However, with the Executive membership, you'll get an annual 2% reward, special hours to shop, $10 monthly credit to Costco Instacart or SameDay.Costco.Com, and additional value on Costco services. How often do you shop? How much money do you spend? That 2% back could be worth it right there.
Costco tells you when something won't be restocked
Don't you hate it when a store discontinues your favorite products without letting you know? You're caught off-guard, wondering, "Am I the only one buying this product?" Furthermore, had you known, you may have stocked up on said item and then done your research to locate it elsewhere. Well, Costco has your back, once again. Have you ever noticed that little asterisk on the price card hanging on the shelf?
The meaning behind the Costco price tag asterisks indicates that this item will no longer be stocked. If it's your favorite product, or you know Costco has the best deal, then this is your sign to grab as many as you can. Perhaps the other members weren't a fan, maybe the brand is no longer partnering with Costco, or you have to wonder if the brand itself is tanking. Whatever the reason behind Costco's choice to no longer restock the item, we are just glad that the store gives us a heads-up.
Look into price adjustments
When you sign up for a Costco membership and fork over the relatively small fee, you're getting more than just access to the building. One of the many perks is a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and the company really does want to see that you're happy with your shopping experience. Part of that means Costco doesn't want its customers to experience a wave of disappointment if they've bought something for full price, and just days later it goes on sale. This is why you can get a price adjustment and get back the difference if an item you just bought suddenly gets discounted.
In fact, if that item goes on sale within 30 days of your purchase, Costco has you covered. For anything purchased online, you can submit an online request. For warehouse purchases, customer service employees often will reimburse your price adjustment, but you'll need to do so in-store at the help desk. Never miss a sale at Costco again, even if you really do miss the sale.
If you're trying to save money, stick to your list
One of the main draws to shopping at Costco is the money you'll save. Buying in bulk is generally cost-effective, so why do you always leave with a full cart of items you never intended to buy, and a receipt as tall as that light-up penguin you just had to have for your front lawn? It's not that you don't have any discipline. Much of the layout of the warehouse and the systems in place are there in order to inspire impulse purchases.
Insiders are aware of these ploys, which sometimes result in the purchase of useful products and other times break the bank for a protein powder you just had to buy after trying four samples. Seasoned Costco shoppers on a budget often make a grocery shopping list and stick to it. It's one of the major ways to save money at Costco, and your wallet will thank you.
You aren't compromising quality by going with Kirkland
Most of the time, buying "name brands" is considered a financial flex. And at some stores, the quality really is noticeable between name brands and the store's generic brand. Most of the time, the stores themselves aren't developing this product; instead, a private labeler will slap the store's label on the product and do the work behind the scenes. Kirkland, Costco's brand, is consistently reliable and works with quality private labelers.
Kirkland sells anything from food to paper products to diapers to canned goods. In fact, some people even prefer Kirkland products over name brands. Some of these items include their organic creamy peanut butter, maple syrup, cat food, kitchen garbage bags, and popcorn. Personally, I always purchase Kirkland paper towels and toilet paper at a fraction of the price of name brands, with quality you'd want to write home about.
Costco sells services
Although Costco is known for its physical goods, there are plenty of other purchasing options that you should know about. Only Costco members have access to all of the services that Costco can provide. These services include insurance, ranging from life insurance to pet insurance. Next is travel, which can help you access deals and packages including transportation, hotels, rental cars, and cruises. Truck rentals, personalized photo products, car parts and services, business products including forms, checks, and payment processing are all available. And last but not least, home improvement, including installation, can make your life so much easier.
Although you won't be able to leave with most of these products in your cart, they are worth the membership. It's easy to forget about these amazing deals, so be sure to check out the services online or over by the help desk for more information. Who knows, you might go in craving a $4.99 rotisserie chicken and come out with an all-inclusive vacation to Aruba.
Don't sweat the returns
If you're like me, then you value quality. And although Costco's emphasis is typically on quantity, the store also knows a thing or two about quality. When it misses the mark, or your personal preferences don't align with a purchase you've made, Costco has your back. Many stores are picky about what they will accept back. Costco doesn't live by this code, and instead will take back pretty much anything that you don't find worthy, even if you've tested it. This is because of its 100% satisfaction guarantee, which keeps customers coming back for more.
So what does Costco's return policy look like? If you've made a purchase online, you can submit your return online. Generally, if your purchase was made in-store, just come back with your receipt and product (even if it's been opened) within 90 days, and you can expect a full refund. Be sure to check out the full return policy for details and exceptions. Now, this is in place for folks that are actually dissatisfied with the product, so don't abuse the policy. And, if you're not enjoying being a member, you can return your membership and receive reimbursement at any time.
Consider a cash card if you're not a member
Joining a warehouse club can feel like a commitment. And it's true, your life may change for the better. If you're not ready to make the leap, there is a way to test the waters. Firstly, you could tag along with a friend who is a Costco member. However, you won't be able to check out by yourself, as you'll need to present a card that matches the name on your form of payment. Believe me, after I changed my last name, my name didn't match my card, and they just about threw me into Costco prison. So if you're going with a friend, just be happy Venmo and Zelle exist (if you know what I'm saying). Otherwise, check out the Costco Cash Card.
Again, you'll need a member to purchase the card for you. But once you have it, you can use it to gain entry into the store or make online purchases. They operate like gift cards and can be used multiple times as long as they are loaded. This is a fantastic way to test drive Costco without the year-long commitment of a membership.