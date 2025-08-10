There are two kinds of people in this world. There are those who tote their woven basket to the grocery store each night to grab just what they need: a handful of fresh produce, maybe a cut of meat, and a baguette. And then, there are those who buy in bulk. I'm not saying you can't be both, but bulk shoppers are another breed. We know all the best deals, can handle a double-wide cart with ease, and of course, have a membership to a warehouse club like Costco. Beyond large cart-wielding abilities, Costco regulars have a super secret insight into claiming the best deals, making flawless returns, and knowing when something's about to fly off the shelves forever.

Instead of gatekeeping, I'm going to share 15 insider secrets seasoned Costco shoppers know that first-timers don't. Even if you're not a member yet, skim this list for inspiration, and pay extra close attention to number 14. Even if you're a regular at the famous warehouse club, you may have seen some of these codes or heard these signals and not given them a second thought. If you're looking to shop efficiently, save money, and get the most from your Costco trip, then you'll want to take notes. Lean in a little closer, listen up, and I'll spill the tea.