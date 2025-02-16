Gold Star Vs Executive Costco Memberships: The Difference, Simplified

With endless shopping options bombarding from the digital world, sometimes it's nice to put on some good walking shoes and trek the aisles of a simple, old-fashioned, physical membership warehouse. Costco definitely fits that bill — unless you get bogged down in the fine print of membership levels. Fortunately, Costco keep it fairly uncomplicated with only two options for personal membership, plus one for businesses.

Within that personal category, you only need to choose from the Gold Star or the Executive Membership levels, which mostly come down to price and a few extra perks for shelling out more. In a nutshell, the Gold Star card get you in the door for $65 annually, while the Executive card gives you the same benefits for an upgrade fee of an additional $65, resulting in a total cost of $130. At first glance, the main benefit of going Executive is accumulating 2% rewards kickback for all qualified purchases.

Both memberships provide the same discount on everyday purchases like groceries, household and garden supplies, clothing, and all the goodies that shoppers love snatching up in bulk quantities, even when Costco shopping as a single person. Each membership level also provides access to considerable discounts at Costco Travel, a free card for an additional household member, and shopping privileges at any Costco across the country or the world. So really, when joining Costco for the first time, the 2% rewards program is what rings the "worth it" bell for Executive upgrading. However, nuances do arise, plus some little-known additional Costco Services perks.

