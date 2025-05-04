You May Be Able To Shop At Costco Before Store Hours. Here's How

Whether you have a busy day ahead or are frantically looking for an ingredient to make a recipe at home, shoppers with Costco memberships may be able to sneak into stores before the actual opening hour arrives. Costco is known for comparatively later opening hours, as many of the stores don't open until 10 am. It is an intentional move, both to boost employee morale and save the company some operational money.

While store hours can vary — it is up to the general manager to decide, and some stores choose to adjust normal operating hours to accommodate holiday shoppers — what is lesser known is that customers can walk into the store 15 minutes before opening. This soft opening, also referred to as Showtime Ready, means that the Costco team is ready to welcome guests and operate fully before the actual opening time, so that those packages of rotisserie chicken you had your heart set on are ready to pick up and take home.