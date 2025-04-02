Costco's New Dinner Rolls Are Drowning In Butter And Perfect For Pizza Night
It's nothing out of the ordinary for Costco to launch new prepared food items that cause customers of the warehouse retailer to go nuts online — but the latest addition to its bakery section might just be worth all of the rage. On social media platforms like TikTok, select fans are reacting quite positively to Costco's newly released Garlic Parmesan Butter Rolls. There's been an exclamation in the past about its Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread, but these rolls seem to really step up the butter and flavor game.
In a TikTok, one user claims they're buttery and delicious. Since the popularity is swelling, you might want to head to your local Costco to grab a container while they last. You'll find them in the bakery, along with Costco's other popular baked goods, like its everything bagels. The one caveat to these rolls is that you must bake them yourself, but at least you don't have to make garlic butter from scratch and wait for dough to rise to take a bite.
Ingredients and details on Costco's new Garlic Parmesan Butter Rolls
Each pack comes with 12 rolls, and they appear to be quite large. The rolls are slathered in a garlic, parmesan, butter mixture, and a hint of green reveals there must be some sort of fresh herbs in the mixture too. The 12-pack of rolls is just $7.99 (plus tax if applicable) according to the package, so it's sort of a bargain when you compare it to made-from-scratch rolls from other bakeries. We can't confirm the exact baking instructions, but it shouldn't take long for the buttery rolls to be ready to eat.
Now, the rolls may or may not be delicious on their own, but we think it could make a good addition to pizza night if paired with our quick tomato sauce recipe for dipping. You could also upgrade the rolls with some more freshly grated Parmesan cheese, a garnish of fresh herbs, or a sprinkle of that Italian seasoning in your spice cabinet. The rolls remind us of garlic knots anyway, so serve them alongside your favorite store-bought frozen pizza or grab one of those pizzas from the Costco food court for an effortless dinner.