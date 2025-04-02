Costco's New Dinner Rolls Are Drowning In Butter And Perfect For Pizza Night

It's nothing out of the ordinary for Costco to launch new prepared food items that cause customers of the warehouse retailer to go nuts online — but the latest addition to its bakery section might just be worth all of the rage. On social media platforms like TikTok, select fans are reacting quite positively to Costco's newly released Garlic Parmesan Butter Rolls. There's been an exclamation in the past about its Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread, but these rolls seem to really step up the butter and flavor game.

In a TikTok, one user claims they're buttery and delicious. Since the popularity is swelling, you might want to head to your local Costco to grab a container while they last. You'll find them in the bakery, along with Costco's other popular baked goods, like its everything bagels. The one caveat to these rolls is that you must bake them yourself, but at least you don't have to make garlic butter from scratch and wait for dough to rise to take a bite.