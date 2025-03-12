The Non-Negotiable Etiquette To Know Before Taking Costco Free Samples

Costco shoppers have a few perks as part of their membership. In addition to stocking up on beloved staple item croissants, ordering sheet cakes from the bakery department, and lining shopping carts with enough peanut butter to get through this year (and possibly next), in-store shoppers are also greeted with snack stands that offer free samples of products. But while Costco's food and drink samples are free, there is one particular behavior that can drive Costco employees, sampler handlers, and fellow Costco members up the wall: Leaving sample trash like cups, napkins, or cocktail sticks on a random shelf.

Though sampler workers are used to customers grabbing samples and splitting before listening to the complete product story, finding crumpled napkins and cups throughout the store is the disappointing discovery that no one wants to encounter. Returning to a food station for a second or even a third taste isn't frowned upon, but discarding used and dirty items around the store makes clean-up more challenging for workers and litters the store for other visitors. One employee took to Reddit to complain about the practice, saying, "Members, we are not your maids. We have trash cans in every aisle," which they posted with a photo of a used cup dumped on items for sale. So whether you've enjoyed noshing on cookies, cheese, sausages, salty tortilla chips, or hot pockets, take time to place any used napkins, cocktail sticks, and sample cups into one of those trash cans.