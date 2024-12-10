Here's What You Should Know Before Ordering Costco Sheet Cakes
Whoever invented the concept of ready-made grocery store cakes deserves an award and a massive thank you from those of us who don't have the time (or skill) to bake cakes from scratch. Costco's bakery is one place where you can find cakes for any occasion. Usually the store has some round cakes already on display, but if you are looking for a sheet cake, you'll need to place an order in advance. And although Costco is known for having many options, this isn't true when it comes to the cakes. You can only choose between two sizes and two flavors — that's it.
The first cake option is a classic round cake, which sells for $15.99 and feeds a party of 16. The second is a larger half-sheet cake that feeds a crowd of 48 and costs $24.99. When it comes to affordability, Costco has yet to disappoint — price-wise, this is an amazing deal, as long as you're comfortable compromising on the flavor variety. Your only two options are vanilla and chocolate. The first is made with white icing and features vanilla cheesecake mousse as a filling. The second has chocolate icing and is filled with chocolate mousse.
How to customize Costco's cakes
Costco does offer some customization for the cakes you order, albeit limited. Something to keep in mind when ordering Costco's cakes is that you can't do it online — you have to fill out a form in person at your local warehouse. On the form, you're able to choose the cake's size and flavor, as well as some design options, such as seasonal themes, white and colored roses, balloons, rainbows, etc. The custom cake can also feature a message of your choosing, written in your color preference. You can even order the cake scored, to make sure each guest will get an even piece. While it's not an official customization option, some customers tried their luck and were able to get the chocolate cake with white frosting or vanilla cake with chocolate frosting. There is no guarantee the employees at every location will do this, but it doesn't hurt to ask.
That said, you can also spruce up Costco's cake at home, last-minute style, with some really easy hacks. We learned many cake decorating tips from TikTok, and one of the best ones is using stencils to create fun patterns on the cake or simply playing around with different frostings and piping tips. You can also use breakfast cereal to liven up a sad-looking cake or just cover it in sprinkles. Chocolate chips and fresh berries are always a hit, too.