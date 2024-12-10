Here's What You Should Know Before Ordering Costco Sheet Cakes

Whoever invented the concept of ready-made grocery store cakes deserves an award and a massive thank you from those of us who don't have the time (or skill) to bake cakes from scratch. Costco's bakery is one place where you can find cakes for any occasion. Usually the store has some round cakes already on display, but if you are looking for a sheet cake, you'll need to place an order in advance. And although Costco is known for having many options, this isn't true when it comes to the cakes. You can only choose between two sizes and two flavors — that's it.

The first cake option is a classic round cake, which sells for $15.99 and feeds a party of 16. The second is a larger half-sheet cake that feeds a crowd of 48 and costs $24.99. When it comes to affordability, Costco has yet to disappoint — price-wise, this is an amazing deal, as long as you're comfortable compromising on the flavor variety. Your only two options are vanilla and chocolate. The first is made with white icing and features vanilla cheesecake mousse as a filling. The second has chocolate icing and is filled with chocolate mousse.