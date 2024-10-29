20 Cake Decorating Tips We Learned From TikTok

You can find just about everything you could ever dream of on TikTok these days, including advice for the kitchen. Spend just a few minutes scrolling through the app, and it likely won't be long before you come across something food-related. With creators sharing an array of mouth-watering recipes, TikTok is the perfect place to pick up new cooking and baking tips — and cake decorating is no exception. Professional chefs and enthusiastic home bakers alike are sharing their secrets for creating show-stopping cakes with ease.

Advertisement

Whether you're aiming for a simple buttercream finish or a jaw-dropping fondant masterpiece, there's definitely something to learn from this social media platform. We delved deep into the "#caketok" rabbit hole to find the very best tips that are sure to help you add that extra wow factor to your baked creations. Many of these techniques are incredibly simple, smart, and moreover, totally doable. Let's get decorating!