An Offset Spatula Is The One Baking Tool You Should Always Have On Hand

It's safe to say that there is an overabundance of kitchen tools that exist in the world, and many of them are unnecessary at best and gimmicky and useless at worst. Whether it's a banana slicer (what about that lonely chef's knife in the drawer?) or a bread maker (you've got an oven, don't you?), there are many appliances that simply take up space in the kitchen. But then there are some kitchen tools that should be as essential as your favorite chef's knife. One of those is an offset spatula.

An offset spatula is a small and unassuming kitchen utensil that is useful for numerous tasks in the kitchen. Typically, it's a narrow metal spatula that looks not unlike a perfectly shaped ladyfinger cookie, attached to a wooden or plastic handle. Like many other metal spatulas, it has a nearly 90-degree bend just past the handle. They can come in different lengths and sizes, but the shape is always narrower than a regular spatula.