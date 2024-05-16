What To Keep In Mind When Ordering Costco's Custom Cakes

Instead of trying to make a sheet cake at home, you have an easier option if you're a Costco member. If you hold a Costco membership, you have access to the bakeries located inside the Costco stores. While you can browse Costco's usual selection of vanilla, chocolate, and seasonal cakes kept in their cooling racks, you can also pre-order a cake and put some of the power in your hands when it comes to choosing flavors and designs. From classic white and chocolate sheet cakes topped with icing to orders filled with cheesecake or chocolate mousse, you can take home the cake that is right for your special day.

To order a cake instead of buying a pre-made one, however, you'll need to plan ahead as you must visit a Costco store in person to complete a cake order form. The form allows you to indicate design preferences, like balloons for a birthday or roses to honor a loved one (or mark a recent foray into singledom). You can also indicate specific messages you'd like written on the cake and opt to have your cake scored so that cutting is easier when you get home. This can be helpful if you choose to order a half sheet meant to feed several dozen mouths.