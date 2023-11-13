7 Hacks For Cutting Cake You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you've tried cutting a cake with a knife, failed miserably, and are at your wit's end, hold on. Before you swear off cutting cake for good and resort to serving cupcakes, consider this unique cake-cutting hack by baker Dan Langan.

In a viral TikTok post viewed almost 3 million times, Langan — also known as Baked By Dan — shows a simple yet effective way to cut a piece of cake without all those little crumbs getting mixed into the layers of classic buttercream, and we think it's pretty nifty. Instead of cutting down into a cake with a knife, Langan cuts in from the side, preventing cake crumbs from dragging through the frosting. The beautifully defined layers of cake and buttercream preserved by using this cake-cutting method should be enough to convince anyone to give this hack a try.

Langan's hack is perfect for those who prefer using a knife to cut cake wedges but are looking for better results, as it just proposes a different way of using a knife. For the cleanest cuts, use a sharp knife with a thin blade and hold it perfectly straight up and down while pulling inward carefully, starting on the opposite side of the cake from you. When the blade reaches the center, pull the knife straight up and out of the cake. Continue this process until the desired number of slices is achieved.