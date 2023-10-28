12 Facts You Should Know About Birthday Cake

What's a birthday party without cake? This ubiquitous sweet treat is a must-have at most birthday celebrations, but there's much more to it than layers of cake and frosting. In the early days of the United States, cake was reserved for special occasions — and a birthday didn't usually make the cut. Ingredients like sugar were expensive and hard to come by, so celebratory cakes were instead sweetened with the addition of dried fruits. By the mid-20th century, fruit cake gave way to white cake, which then gave way to chocolate.

When it comes to birthday cakes today, if you can dream it, it can be done. Cakes are baked in every imaginable flavor; even boxed mixes span far beyond the standard chocolate and vanilla. Decorations range from the simple to the exquisite. No matter how you slice it, though, a birthday cake is the centerpiece of any celebration. Before you blow out the candles, brush up on birthday cake trivia that is sure to impress at your next party.