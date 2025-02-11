The Costco Bakery Staple That's Going Up In Price

Costco customers are used to finding deals on all kinds of bulk items, but eagled-eyed shoppers are also quick to notice when prices go up. Such was the case recently as Costco customers reported that seeing the chain's 12-pack butter croissants — which landed high in our grocery croissant ranking — had increased in price from $5.99 to $6.99 and took to Reddit to share their discovery. This isn't the first time that Costco customers have had to deal with increases on the prices of the bakery favorite. In 2022, Redditors were surprised when the same 12-pack increased from $4.99 to $5.99.

Advertisement

While the price increase of croissants came as a surprise to the original Reddit poster, other commenters were quick to chime in with increases they've noticed on other Costco products, including coffee, Monster energy drinks, avocados, and food court soda. When the jump from $4.99 to $5.99 was reported in 2022, posters also commented that bottled water, cooking oil, and muffins were among other price increases in the store.