The Costco Bakery Staple That's Going Up In Price
Costco customers are used to finding deals on all kinds of bulk items, but eagled-eyed shoppers are also quick to notice when prices go up. Such was the case recently as Costco customers reported that seeing the chain's 12-pack butter croissants — which landed high in our grocery croissant ranking — had increased in price from $5.99 to $6.99 and took to Reddit to share their discovery. This isn't the first time that Costco customers have had to deal with increases on the prices of the bakery favorite. In 2022, Redditors were surprised when the same 12-pack increased from $4.99 to $5.99.
While the price increase of croissants came as a surprise to the original Reddit poster, other commenters were quick to chime in with increases they've noticed on other Costco products, including coffee, Monster energy drinks, avocados, and food court soda. When the jump from $4.99 to $5.99 was reported in 2022, posters also commented that bottled water, cooking oil, and muffins were among other price increases in the store.
Why prices are increasing at Costco
Costco members may have to fork over an extra dollar the next time they head to the bakery for a package of croissants, but the company has turned heads in recent months with other price increases. In July, 2024, the warehouse club announced an increase in its basic annual membership fee, from $60 to $65 — the first such increase in seven years. As egg availability has been limited in the last several months due to an ongoing outbreak of bird flu, some Costco locations have increased prices and limited the number of eggs that customers can purchase.
Additionally, Costco CFO Gary Millerchip reported in December 2024 that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could impact the cost of some products (via Fortune), though it was not immediately clear which food products might be impacted. Rumors have circulated that this might include Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog, which is one of Costco's best food court offerings). There are many ways Costco customers can save money, even on items they don't pick up regularly. But budget-conscious shoppers may have to wait for sales to stock up on buttery croissants and other items if prices continue to increase.