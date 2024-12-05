How Costco Makes Money On Giving Out Free Samples

Free samples are a massive part of the Costco shopping experience. Much like the treasure-hunt organization of the warehouse, the samples are an endless surprise every time you walk into the store. From obviously delicious ones, like crackers and cheese, to a bit more puzzling ones, like water, the free samples are a chance to try something without having to pay for it; the easiest way to get us all hyped. If you've ever gone back for seconds (or thirds, or more) and felt a twinge of guilt, we're here to tell you there's no need — Costco is actually making good money on the free samples because they encourage impulse buying.

The psychology of free samples affects how we shop to such a degree that stores can spend up to $2 billion on the samples per year. When shoppers see a certain product is available for free, it can awaken a desire for it that wasn't there before. If you weren't thinking about tortilla chips before, you'll definitely be thinking about them after you eat the free sample, and into the shopping cart they go. It's not just the specific sampled product that you're more inclined to buy, either — you're more likely to purchase something from that product category, even if it's a different brand. Your sampling works out for Costco one way or the other.