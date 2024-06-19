The Reason Some Costco Shoppers Actually Dislike The Free Samples

Costco has a vast and faithful following thanks to its low prices, bulk deals, quality Kirkland brand products, and virally famous food court items. Finding a free sample around every turn is another of Costco's many allures. Or is it? While you may think that free food could never be a bad thing, some Costco shoppers dislike the free samples.

In numerous Reddit forums, dozens, if not hundreds of Costco members bemoan free samples. When a redditor asked their fellow users for their unpopular opinions about Costco, one of the answers that got the most attention stated: "I hate the free samples. It causes traffic jams."

It turns out, most of the attention was supportive, agreeing that "people clog up the aisles and folks stand in the way chatting with the worker." Many shoppers don't have the luxury of time, and clogged aisles will cut their shopping short. One redditor summed it up this way: "I don't want the sample, I just want to shop. Take away the sample and keep it moving!"

In addition to traffic jams, objectors decried free samples as unhygienic and bad for the planet. One redditor denounced "all the plastic waste, yuck... Fun reminder that there are micro plastics in our lungs and reproductive organs." Another alluded to samples as veritable vessels of contagion, "There's no way am I going to eat something that's been sitting out exposed with hundreds of people breathing over them."