Here's What You Should Know About Costco's Hassle-Free Return Policy
If you are a new Costco member or a longstanding customer who may want to return products or groceries to the warehouse, you should be aware of the ins and outs of Costco's hassle-free return policy. Fortunately for you, we've studied it in depth, so you don't have to. According to Costco's website, the warehouse is "committed to providing quality and value on the products [it sells] with a risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee." While there are some exceptions to that rule, let's start with what is covered.
Let's say you want to return furniture or groceries, like that gluten-free, frozen Kirkland meal. In accordance with Costco's return policy, simply bring the item and your receipt to the returns counter at the membership services desk. The good news is that you can do this at any Costco location, not just the one where the product was purchased. Afterward, you will receive a refund for the item's purchase price. Additionally, Costco members can also return items online, provided they were initially ordered that way, though any online purchases can be returned physically in store as well.
What happens if you no longer wish to be a Costco member? After one Costco shopper ended up in 'Costco jail,' many lamented that Costco's policies had become too strict. Some may want to cancel their membership for other reasons. If that's you, you can easily cancel and receive a refund for your membership fee at any time.
Read the fine print when returning items to Costco
However, if you would like to say, return a toaster oven, television, or any other electronic devices or appliances, the rules read a bit differently. In this case, Costco's official return policy states that it will only accept returns "within 90 days (from the date the member received the merchandise)." This means that if you ordered a television from the warehouse online and are unsatisfied with your purchase, you must return it within 90 days of its delivery date. Cellular phones have an additional caveat, as the service carrier also has a say in how returns are handled.
For any diamonds purchased from Costco that are 1.00 carat or larger, the return policy requires that the shopper must show "all original paperwork (IGI and/or GIA certificates) at which time they will receive a Jewelry Credit Memo." Within two business days, the warehouse will bring in a gemologist to authenticate your returned diamonds. As for products with a limited usage span, specifically batteries or tires, these will likely be covered by Costco's "product-specific limited warranty." So, while all these items are returnable, it's best to read the fine print and study the return policy first.
Costco deems some items as non-refundable
You may be surprised to learn that not all merchandise at Costco is refundable. In states or countries where cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited, you won't be able to return those items there. Yes, that includes Costco's Kirkland Scotch whisky. Additionally, don't expect to return any airline-related or live event items, shop cards, gift cards, or precious metals either. Don't say we didn't warn you.
If you have ordered custom or personalized products through Costco's Special Order Kiosk or any custom installed programs, the warehouse will not honor any returns or refunds. However, warranties will still apply, so you will be entitled to any repairs or replacements that the warranty agreement covers.
Surprisingly, we want to point out that food purchased at the food court is actually covered under Costco's "100% satisfaction guarantee." You read that right: Costco does allow refunds on partially eaten food, whether it's a birthday cake from the bakery or a pizza from the food court. Just be sure the food is only partially eaten; otherwise, you will have no grounds for a return.