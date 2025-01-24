Here's What You Should Know About Costco's Hassle-Free Return Policy

If you are a new Costco member or a longstanding customer who may want to return products or groceries to the warehouse, you should be aware of the ins and outs of Costco's hassle-free return policy. Fortunately for you, we've studied it in depth, so you don't have to. According to Costco's website, the warehouse is "committed to providing quality and value on the products [it sells] with a risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee." While there are some exceptions to that rule, let's start with what is covered.

Let's say you want to return furniture or groceries, like that gluten-free, frozen Kirkland meal. In accordance with Costco's return policy, simply bring the item and your receipt to the returns counter at the membership services desk. The good news is that you can do this at any Costco location, not just the one where the product was purchased. Afterward, you will receive a refund for the item's purchase price. Additionally, Costco members can also return items online, provided they were initially ordered that way, though any online purchases can be returned physically in store as well.

What happens if you no longer wish to be a Costco member? After one Costco shopper ended up in 'Costco jail,' many lamented that Costco's policies had become too strict. Some may want to cancel their membership for other reasons. If that's you, you can easily cancel and receive a refund for your membership fee at any time.

