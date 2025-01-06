Costco Is Back With A New Kirkland Scotch Whisky For Lunar New Year

With Costco's sterling reputation for deals, it's a go-to destination for holiday trappings. The wholesale chain's Lunar New Year selection, for example, ranges from teas to gift baskets to snow globes. It's also a destination for unexpectedly good spirits at signature lower prices. Costco fans who appreciate the in-house brand Kirkland Signature's liquor lineup will be pleased to hear that, once again, the store is combining its festive approach to the holidays with its alcoholic offerings to release a Lunar New Year-themed Scotch whisky.

Whisky in the Scottish tradition might not be the first thing you think of when planning for an Asian holiday, but Costco has tied this spirit into Lunar New Year (which starts on January 29, 2025) with a beautiful box and bottle featuring artwork to capture 2025 being the Year of the Wood Snake — the packaging is worth keeping after the whisky is gone. The Scotch has been aged for eight years, is 88-proof (or 44% ABV), and retails for around $48.

Eight is the luckiest number in Chinese culture. Besides, this Kirkland Scotch is a good celebratory drink option for Lunar New Year gatherings, and will make a visual impact on your home bar setup. This is not the first release of its kind, either. For 2024, Costco unveiled a limited Scotch whisky to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon. Kirkland Signature regularly keeps its Scotch fans intrigued with staple offerings like a 12-year-old blended whisky alongside other special releases like a 16-year-old whisky finished in sherry casks.

