Costco Is Back With A New Kirkland Scotch Whisky For Lunar New Year
With Costco's sterling reputation for deals, it's a go-to destination for holiday trappings. The wholesale chain's Lunar New Year selection, for example, ranges from teas to gift baskets to snow globes. It's also a destination for unexpectedly good spirits at signature lower prices. Costco fans who appreciate the in-house brand Kirkland Signature's liquor lineup will be pleased to hear that, once again, the store is combining its festive approach to the holidays with its alcoholic offerings to release a Lunar New Year-themed Scotch whisky.
Whisky in the Scottish tradition might not be the first thing you think of when planning for an Asian holiday, but Costco has tied this spirit into Lunar New Year (which starts on January 29, 2025) with a beautiful box and bottle featuring artwork to capture 2025 being the Year of the Wood Snake — the packaging is worth keeping after the whisky is gone. The Scotch has been aged for eight years, is 88-proof (or 44% ABV), and retails for around $48.
Eight is the luckiest number in Chinese culture. Besides, this Kirkland Scotch is a good celebratory drink option for Lunar New Year gatherings, and will make a visual impact on your home bar setup. This is not the first release of its kind, either. For 2024, Costco unveiled a limited Scotch whisky to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon. Kirkland Signature regularly keeps its Scotch fans intrigued with staple offerings like a 12-year-old blended whisky alongside other special releases like a 16-year-old whisky finished in sherry casks.
What people are saying about Kirkland's Lunar New Year Scotch whisky
Reviews are just starting to come in for Kirkland's Year of the Snake Lunar New Year Scotch whisky. On Reddit, user Clean_Ad768 says, "My boyfriend and I liked it! Went back and got a second bottle actually, pretty smooth." Many of the reactions to this whisky are about the packaging and the price. "I think it's solid for the price/volume," says Reddit user AntiqueCow. "The bottle is a really pretty decanter, too." Kingofwhale chimes in to add, "[Eight-year] [whisky] for 48 dollars is amazing ... Even if it is just blended," referring to the fact that this Scotch is made from various whiskies mixed together. This is a common practice, and is what sets blended whisky apart from single malts.
Blended whiskies can still taste great, though. Speaking about last year's Kirkland Signature Lunar New Year Scotch, Reddit user R2CEE2 said, "I just tried it last night — delicious! ... It tasted like bourbon and Irish whiskey had a baby." Many Costco enthusiasts focus on figuring out who actually makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch. When it comes to the real companies behind Costco liquor, it's believed that California-based bottler Alexander Murray & Company sources the whisky. The wholesaler remains tight-lipped on the exact distilleries it employs, but notes that they are in Scotland, in regions including Islay and Speyside. You can rest assured that you're drinking true Scotch whisky — and with the added bonus of celebratory keepsake packaging.