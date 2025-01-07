How One Costco Shopper Ended Up Doing 20 Minutes In 'Costco Jail'

Not double-checking your own receipt before leaving the store could be a real mistake when shopping at Costco (or any other retailer for that matter). Granted, it could be difficult to do effectively if you have a long list of items or made many unplanned purchases. However, it wouldn't hurt to plan ahead when possible. Those who frequent the store should already know that every shopper must show their receipt before exiting the warehouse. As Costco explains on its website, "We do this to double-check that the items purchased have been correctly processed by our cashiers. It's our most effective method of maintaining accuracy in inventory control."

Checking your own receipt could save you from being charged for too many items. If you notice an incorrect bill, before exiting the warehouse, you should head to the returns counter with your receipt. A team member will help you correct the issue. But if security discovers a receipt discrepancy in the other direction, could you end up in "Costco jail" like Ethan Pearl? Some TikTok users suggest you can. As, one person shared in response to Pearl's video, "They did this to my dad, they make the situation so awkward too. Writing a report down and everything!"

If you ever find yourself in Costco jail, just breathe and cooperate with the security staff. Along with remembering to check your receipts, be sure to check out one of our best Costco food court hacks before your next visit to the warehouse.

