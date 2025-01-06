The Best Kirkland Frozen Meal At Costco Is Totally Gluten-Free
Costco is worth the annual membership fee to stock up on household staples like eggs and paper towels alone — but you can't shop in one of its warehouses and miss the gigantic freezer aisles. You'll find a variety of big-box brands and Kirkland products in those freezers from ready-to-eat snacks to meals. Out of the bunch, Kirkland, Costco's in-house brand with a cult-like following, has many items that work as full meals, so our writer went out to discover the best Kirkland frozen meals for when you don't have time to cook after your bulk shopping haul.
In those freezers, you'll find several types of frozen pizzas including familiar brands, but Kirkland's supreme cauliflower crust pizza stands out as one of the best frozen meals available according to our writer Carmen Varner — and it's gluten free. Cauliflower has been quite the popular alternative ingredient for pizza crusts (we even have our own gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza recipe) and the ingredient shines compared to other pizzas made from it per Varner. I agree, because these frozen pizzas are one of my go-to Costco items for a quick lunch or dinner when I don't have time to cook. Like my fellow writer, I think it has a lot of flavor especially when you consider it's not a traditional pizza.
Cooking tips and ingredient details for Kirkland's supreme cauliflower crust pizza
Part of what makes Kirkland's supreme cauliflower crust pizza taste great is the combination of toppings, which writer Carmen Varner says is what gives it flavor and varying textures. Personally, I like that the pepperoni, sausage, and roasted vegetables like bell peppers is what offsets the fact that it's not a typical pizza dough underneath it all. You might have to rearrange some of the toppings so they're evenly spread, but that's to be expected. One issue that both Varner and I faced is that you can't rely on the cooking instructions on the box. I like a crispy crust, so it will likely have to go in the oven for longer than the suggested 17 to 19 minutes or you might be left with a soggy pie.
If you don't believe the pizza is worth the hype, other published reviews claim that pizza, which is sold in a two-pack, agree. There are even users who took to Reddit to express their satisfaction — with one user proudly proclaiming it's the "Best frozen pizza I've ever had, no question!" As good as it is, I do like to spruce the frozen pizza up with other toppings like olives or jalapeños depending on what's in the fridge. And if all else fails, finish it off with crushed red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, or freshly-grated Parmesan for serving just like your local pizza joint.