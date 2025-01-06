The Best Kirkland Frozen Meal At Costco Is Totally Gluten-Free

Costco is worth the annual membership fee to stock up on household staples like eggs and paper towels alone — but you can't shop in one of its warehouses and miss the gigantic freezer aisles. You'll find a variety of big-box brands and Kirkland products in those freezers from ready-to-eat snacks to meals. Out of the bunch, Kirkland, Costco's in-house brand with a cult-like following, has many items that work as full meals, so our writer went out to discover the best Kirkland frozen meals for when you don't have time to cook after your bulk shopping haul.

Advertisement

In those freezers, you'll find several types of frozen pizzas including familiar brands, but Kirkland's supreme cauliflower crust pizza stands out as one of the best frozen meals available according to our writer Carmen Varner — and it's gluten free. Cauliflower has been quite the popular alternative ingredient for pizza crusts (we even have our own gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza recipe) and the ingredient shines compared to other pizzas made from it per Varner. I agree, because these frozen pizzas are one of my go-to Costco items for a quick lunch or dinner when I don't have time to cook. Like my fellow writer, I think it has a lot of flavor especially when you consider it's not a traditional pizza.

Advertisement