Before Cooking Frozen Pizza, Customize The Flavor With Your Own Added Toppings

Since its invention, pizza has been a meal for the working class. It has taken on numerous forms, from thin crust to deep dish, becoming a global favorite for the hungry masses. Frozen pizzas are prime examples of this comfort food's all-embracing legacy, as they offer cheap and effortless crowd-pleasing pies for budget-conscious consumers.

While there are plenty of frozen pizza brands to choose from, they may not offer your favorite topping combinations. Thankfully, it's easy to customize a frozen pizza with your favorite toppings by adding them yourself. Since you often purchase frozen pizzas at a grocery store, you're only a few aisles away from your favorite toppings, too.

If you buy multiple frozen pizzas to eat far into the future, you can use leftovers or canned ingredients for creative and delicious pizza flavors. After all, practically anything tastes good on a pizza! What's more, you can add different topping combinations to the same pizza so that every member of a group can have their favorite flavors on the specific slices they'll eat. Because you can prepare ingredients in the time it takes you to preheat and bake your pizza, you'll have plenty of time to quickly cook raw toppings, heat leftovers, or open and drain canned or bottled ingredients.