Air Fry This Part Of Costco's Rotisserie Chicken For A Snack So Crispy It Shatters

Shop at Costco, and one of its hot-food items you'll see in many shopping carts is the warehouse retailer's popular rotisserie chicken. It's hard to beat a juicy, flavorful whole roasted chicken for around $5, but there's one part of the chicken that can be used in a better way than just eating it as it's served. No, it's not shredding up the leftover breasts into chicken salad — but ripping off the skin (that's typically not crunchy at all) and making it crispy with the air fryer on your kitchen counter.

It's a rather simple solution to soggy rotisserie chicken skin with a variety of delicious uses. The air fryer makes it easy because you won't have to wait for the oven to preheat, so it's a quick process. Think of it as chicken cracklings or chips that aren't too far off from pork rinds. Of course, a Costco rotisserie chicken is supreme, but this hack works with the dish from any other grocery store or deli. You can also pull off the skin from last night's baked chicken or a homemade rotisserie chicken.