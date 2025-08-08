The 10 Worst Types Of Costco Shoppers
There are so many things to rant and rave about when it comes to Costco. The free samples, the extra foot of space between parking spots so you can open your car doors effortlessly, the $4.99 rotisserie chicken, and the alarmingly low prices keep us coming back for more. However, no place is perfect, and even though Costco is shopping heaven, other customers can sometimes make the experience frustrating. Don't get me wrong, it's still worth the trip, but understanding Costco shopper bug-a-boos, as well as avoiding perpetuating them yourself, can make everyone's experience a little cheerier.
Below are some of the worst types of Costco shoppers, along with tips on how to avoid becoming one. You may not even know that your regular shopping habit goes against the grain and leaves other customers or employees frustrated. Heck, we are always learning, constantly self-improving, and still shocked at how little we really know. It's important to educate yourself so you don't contribute to the problem, enjoy your newfound self-awareness, and come out the other side stronger. If you're breaking protocol on purpose, just know that people are aware and potentially frustrated with your behavior. Luckily, you're likely reading this from the comfort of your home and don't have to take claim to any of these annoying practices. So, do with them what you must, and let's all move forward as team players during our next Costco run.
The card hider (and sharer)
Costco members know that you need a holster to have your Costco card at the ready. You'll be flashing that card multiple times throughout your time in the warehouse, so it's best to have it on hand. The first place you'll need it is right after you walk through those massive automatic doors and grab your double-wide cart. Before entering the warehouse, you'll scan your card with a team member, which grants you VIP access. But how many times have you stood in line for your turn to scan your card, only to find someone frantically sorting through their purse or wallet, looking for theirs, and holding up the line?
If this has been you, don't sweat it, we've all been there. But after you survived the first time and were granted grace, it's important to learn from your mistakes. Take your Costco card out of your wallet before you get in line. You can do this before you even enter the store, or after you grab your cart. If you're shuffling through your wallet and you're up next, pull yourself and your cart to the side, wave the folks behind you through, and continue to dig. Holding up a line is a Costco rule you should never break. And speaking of rules, refrain from sharing your card with friends and family outside of your household. Costco puts its trust in us; let's not abuse the system.
The aisle hogger
One of my biggest pet peeves when grocery shopping is folks leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle while they peruse the shelves. As a label reader, I understand the need to review endless products and double-check my list before making a purchase. However, doing so doesn't need to be a full aisle experience involving my fellow shoppers. If you are using a cart, it needs to be tucked to the side so other shoppers, especially those with one, too, can pass by with ease. The reason this becomes an even bigger issue in Costco is not only the sheer volume of customers in one space at one time (especially on the weekends) but the size of those carts.
They are double wide to accommodate bulk items, but that also means you might play bumper cars with other carts. Aisle hogging becomes an aggravating issue when Costco samples are part of the equation. Yes, a small scoop of chocolate ice cream could stop you dead in your tracks, and nobody would blame you. But it's important to take the time to shuffle over to the side, park your cart, and get in and out. Not everyone has spatial awareness. However, being conscious of your body and cart in a crowded place will help contribute to a safer, calmer, and happier shopping experience for all.
The receipt stasher
I must admit that I have done this on multiple occasions, and continue to forget to keep my receipt handy after checking out at the register. And it's usually not just floating around at the top of my purse. No. I've buried it in the depths, wedged between pepper spray and hand sanitizer, weighed down by loose change, hiding from the light of day. While this hidden receipt would not be an issue in most grocery stores, Costco has a policy that makes receipt stashing a nightmare. Before you exit the door, you'll need to show your receipt to a staff member who will give you the green light if all looks in order.
Costco checks your receipt to ensure you're not getting undercharged or overcharged. Humans make mistakes, and this is simply a second set of eyes to ensure that the inventory is correct. You're not being accused of stealing; it's simply a way to catch errors, and may prevent any urge for sleight of hand. The best way to keep that long line at the exit door moving is to hold your receipt. It's so frustrating when you've finally made way in the line, and the person in front of you is rummaging through their bag to find what they were just handed not one minute ago! Don't be that person. There are other reasons you'll want to hold onto the receipt as well, like returns or missed sale price adjustments. It's never a bad idea to know where it is at all times and to keep it accessible as you exit Costco.
The cart abandoner
There are two types of people in this world. Those who neatly stack their empty carts in the cart corral when they are done with them, and those who abandon carts wherever they please. If you were unaware that abandoning your cart is rude, this is your wake-up call. Not only is it poor manners, but it can be dangerous, especially at Costco. On a windy day, those huge Costco carts could slam into a parked car or even cause an accident. It's someone's job to bring the carts from the cart corral into the store, not to run around the massive Costco parking lot picking up after adults. Corrals are placed in the Costco lot for your convenience; use them.
Some folks with small children get nervous about leaving them to find the cart corral, and that's reasonable. You should never leave your child alone in a vehicle. So, unload the groceries into the car with your child or children still in the cart, head over to the corral to park it, remove your kids, and head back to the car. Bonus points if you can park right next to the corral. If you're shopping without kids, it's a kind gesture to leave those spots available for families, when possible. In times of desperation, ask someone to put your cart away for you. Costco shoppers are typically happy to help, and who knows, they may even be looking for a cart to shop with.
The messy stasher
In a massive warehouse like Costco, walking from one end to the other can feel like a journey. Toting a cart can add a whole other obstacle to the adventure, especially on a crowded weekend. So, what should you do if you change your mind about an item? Strap on your hiking boots and call your significant other to tell them you'll be late for dinner, just to put it back? It can be tempting to dump your pack of coffee pods with the tomato sauces. They'll get along. But in reality, this is rude grocery store behavior that would land you on the list of the worst types of Costco shoppers. However, if you can't put your item back where you found it (or don't have the steps in you), then take it to a Costco employee, perhaps at the checkout counter, and let them know politely that you've changed your mind. No harm done!
If you decide to make the long trek back to the coffee aisle, stack that box nicely and neatly, just like you found it. Tossing it back in the general direction of the coffee aisle is no more helpful than abandoning it with the tomato sauces, and could be dangerous. Costco is known for stacking items sky-high, and leaving one all topsy-turvy could result in a collapse. You're the one who changed your mind, so do your due diligence and pick up after yourself.
The sample hogger
One of the things we love about Costco is the samples. A tiny cup of whipped fetta? May I! A small shot of kombucha? Yes, please. How about a sliver of an almond flour quesadilla? You don't have to ask me twice. Sometimes you take a sample with the intention of buying the product; at other times, you're ready to be persuaded by how your taste buds react. Then, there are those moments when you're just hungry. All of these reasons for sampling are okay. Costco actually makes a profit by luring in impulse shoppers with samples, so you don't have to feel bad about tasting with zero intent to buy. However, you should go about getting your free sample politely and respectfully.
Firstly, feel free to make eye contact with the Costco team member serving you. Remember to thank them, grab your sample, and step to the side to enjoy it. Always throw away the little cup in the trash can provided. The worst type of Costco shopper will stand there, munching away, holding up the line or flow of traffic, and then stuff their sticky cup or napkin in some dark crevice of the store. Costco samples are technically unlimited, but it's good manners to take one per person in your party, and only go back for seconds if you're debating purchasing the product. If you must have another bite, go for it, but realize that at this point, you might as well buy it. And if you are going to grab another, get back in line. No cutting!
The eager beaver
Just because you hold a membership card doesn't mean you co-own Costco. Members are required to follow certain rules, as are patrons of any store. Some are obvious and unspoken, like wearing clothes or not screaming "fire" for fun. Others exist in grey areas, bordering on the patron's judgement. Unfortunately, not everyone is equipped with sound decision-making skills, and needs rules and regulations to be spelled out for them. So, here we go: Under no circumstances should you cut into the plastic wrap that holds products on pallets at Costco. This is dangerous behavior, not only for you but also for the employee whose job it is to move that now-opened pallet.
In addition, Costco does a great job of providing customers with accessible products. They typically have pallets stacked with products for customers to grab, with backups wrapped in plastic. These wrapped pallets may be within eyeshot, but are not meant to be tampered with by patrons of the store. If you see a product you like, track down an employee before busting out your switchblade. Don't be that person. I'm sure they will be happy to assist you in finding what you need, and in the rare case that a pallet needs to be unwrapped, let the employees do their job. Now, put the box cutter down and take a step back.
The taste tester
When you're walking through snack heaven, surrounded by crunchy saltines and sticky sweets, it can be difficult to keep yourself from drooling. Most stores technically don't allow opening a product before you pay for it, but typically turn a blind eye to snacking. If the samples just aren't doing it for you, then you can test your luck and open a box of protein bars or a bag of nuts.
This won't land you on the list of the worst types of Costco shoppers, but only if you follow a certain protocol. Don't be a sloppy snacker. That means if you must, grab a snack that won't leave a sticky syrup or powdery residue on your fingertips. You don't want to get that all over the cart, products you've picked up and decided against, or anything that's a cloth or difficult to clean. In the same vein, avoid crumbly foods.
Additionally, when you open the package, be sure that you don't rip the barcode. All wrappers should be brought home with you or thrown away. And never put back a product you've eaten from. The moment you open that box, you are committing to paying for it. If you finish the box or the bag, you are still obligated to scan it at checkout. If you leave it behind, some unsuspecting customer might grab it, pay full price for it, bring it home, and lose faith in Costco. We are all team Costco here, so snack with etiquette. If you do get in trouble, take the blow and apologize, as it's technically not your property yet.
The defroster
It's no secret that Costco is massive. Even the world's smallest Costco, in Juneau, Alaska, is 76,696 square feet. So, when shopping, it's important to be strategic. Start with your home goods; they are heavier, take up more room, and belong at the bottom of your cart. Then move on to clothes, then canned goods, then dry goods, and finish off with refrigerator and freezer items. The reason for this is so that you don't become one of the worst types of Costco shoppers: the defroster. Defrosters will grab frozen items, parade them around the store, and decide against them, or realize that they have melted or softened, and then stash them back in the freezer.
Think twice before you put frozen food back in the supermarket freezer. Have you ever heard of the "danger zone"? Essentially, food can't be in the danger zone for more than a certain period after being cooked. After that, the door opens for bacteria to grow. I worked in a commercial kitchen for six years, and would strongly advise against refreezing foods after they've climbed down into the danger zone, which happens when they defrost. Costco has a massive selection of bulk frozen foods. Grab them last because we all know it's going to take a hot minute to make your way around the warehouse. And never stash a defrosted item back into the freezer if you change your mind. Just flag an employee to let them know.
The climber
I can't say I've never been tempted to hop on the Costco displays or climb into those massive bins of Squishmallows, so I know it must be even harder for kids to resist. Luckily, we have self-restraint and enough fear about getting our memberships revoked that we wouldn't dare. However, I have seen quite a few adults climb pallets to reach items on higher shelves, or to grab a box on top of a tall stack. Yikes. If you can't quite reach it, and the person walking by still isn't tall enough to help, then it's likely that the item was not intended to be reached by customers. If you're sure it is, grab a Costco employee to help you get it, but please don't try to scale the shelves to reach it yourself.
Not only is this dangerous behavior, as those shelves are not meant to be climbed, but you're treading in employees-only territory. Costco is very intentional about its placement of goods, and if it's out of reach for even a tall customer, then it's not yours to grab. If you are unable to locate a staff member in a red vest, then head up to the help desk. Don't be that person, just ask for help.