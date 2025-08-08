The 10 Worst Types Of Costco Shoppers

There are so many things to rant and rave about when it comes to Costco. The free samples, the extra foot of space between parking spots so you can open your car doors effortlessly, the $4.99 rotisserie chicken, and the alarmingly low prices keep us coming back for more. However, no place is perfect, and even though Costco is shopping heaven, other customers can sometimes make the experience frustrating. Don't get me wrong, it's still worth the trip, but understanding Costco shopper bug-a-boos, as well as avoiding perpetuating them yourself, can make everyone's experience a little cheerier.

Below are some of the worst types of Costco shoppers, along with tips on how to avoid becoming one. You may not even know that your regular shopping habit goes against the grain and leaves other customers or employees frustrated. Heck, we are always learning, constantly self-improving, and still shocked at how little we really know. It's important to educate yourself so you don't contribute to the problem, enjoy your newfound self-awareness, and come out the other side stronger. If you're breaking protocol on purpose, just know that people are aware and potentially frustrated with your behavior. Luckily, you're likely reading this from the comfort of your home and don't have to take claim to any of these annoying practices. So, do with them what you must, and let's all move forward as team players during our next Costco run.