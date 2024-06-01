How The World's Smallest And Largest Costco Stores Compare

Costco is known for many things, such as its incredibly low-priced hot dog that outpaces the entire MLB in sales, as well as the sheer size of its stores. So, it is kind of hard to imagine what the scope of the largest Costco store would be and what it would mean to be the smallest. But they do, indeed, exist, and for all the similarities, these locations have some interesting differences that put them in contrast.

The largest Costco store is understandably in a large state in the U.S. The location at 300 West in Salt Lake City, Utah clocks in at 235,000 square feet. For perspective, the company reports that the average size of its stores — known as warehouses — is around 147,000 square feet. This hybrid Costco houses not just a regular store but also a Costco Business Center.

It follows that the smallest Costco must be in one of the smaller U.S. states, right? It's actually in the biggest state by milage (though one of the smallest by population), but in a rather confounding area. The Juneau, Alaska Costco is just 76,696 square feet, a little over half the size of most stores. While it is the state capital, Juneau sits on the Alaskan panhandle surrounded by towering mountains and water. As such, there are no roads that connect the city with other locations within the state and the larger U.S., making shipping in items costly. This fact, coupled with Juneau's small population, makes for a fittingly small store.