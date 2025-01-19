Don't Even Think About Breaking These Costco Membership Rules

Oh, Costco: How we love you! Let us count the ways, from hot dog sales that put Major League Baseball stadiums to shame, to the fact that you make it so easy to buy things that we didn't even know we needed. Sure, Costco employees are always moving things so we have to look around for what we want, but that's part of the adventure, isn't it? And life needs more pleasant sorts of adventures.

It's no secret that you'll need a membership to shop at Costco, and here's the thing: If you want to keep that membership, there are some rules that you sign up to obey. Some should be common sense (and honestly, they should be rules everywhere), like being a decent person, and not doing things like assaulting staff or spewing hate at other customers. According to one Reddit thread, Costco keeps notes on problem customers who might get a membership revoked. That could make it impossible to sign up with the same address, email address, and other information without alerting employees to the fact that you've caused problems before. Costco, of course, can refuse to issue anyone a membership for any reason, and membership can also be canceled by the chain at any time.

Fortunately, we took a look at what you'll need to know to make sure you stay on Costco's good side. Keep these in mind, and you'll be able to shop for all kinds of famous — and infamous — Costco deals to your heart's content.