Don't Even Think About Breaking These Costco Membership Rules
Oh, Costco: How we love you! Let us count the ways, from hot dog sales that put Major League Baseball stadiums to shame, to the fact that you make it so easy to buy things that we didn't even know we needed. Sure, Costco employees are always moving things so we have to look around for what we want, but that's part of the adventure, isn't it? And life needs more pleasant sorts of adventures.
It's no secret that you'll need a membership to shop at Costco, and here's the thing: If you want to keep that membership, there are some rules that you sign up to obey. Some should be common sense (and honestly, they should be rules everywhere), like being a decent person, and not doing things like assaulting staff or spewing hate at other customers. According to one Reddit thread, Costco keeps notes on problem customers who might get a membership revoked. That could make it impossible to sign up with the same address, email address, and other information without alerting employees to the fact that you've caused problems before. Costco, of course, can refuse to issue anyone a membership for any reason, and membership can also be canceled by the chain at any time.
Fortunately, we took a look at what you'll need to know to make sure you stay on Costco's good side. Keep these in mind, and you'll be able to shop for all kinds of famous — and infamous — Costco deals to your heart's content.
Don't abuse the return policy
Different stores have different return policies, of course, and Costco's is incredibly forgiving. Costco even allows returns on partially eaten foods that don't quite make it to the expiration date, and you don't need the receipt: Your membership allows Costco to keep a record of what you've purchased. Other products have equally generous guidelines for returns, but anyone who finds themselves tempted to take advantage of those guidelines could find their membership getting canceled.
The thing is, there's a fine line here. Costco mostly leaves returns — and membership cancellations — to the discretion of the store's management, and most are happy to process returns for customers several times a month. But when there's something very obviously shady going on, you're likely to be asked to leave.
Head over to Reddit, and Costco customers and self-proclaimed employees have shared stories about friends, family, and acquaintances who have tried to play the system and lost. One, for example, shared the story of working the desk when a customer decided to make it a regular thing to purchase a TV, return it before the 90-day return deadline expired, then grab a brand new TV off the shelf ... rinse, repeat. Another shared a story of a friend who would buy a hot tub in the spring and return it in the fall, both of which are pretty obvious, blatant abuses of the policy. Records attached to your membership show exactly how many times something like this is done.
Only the membership holder can make purchases (and must use certain payment methods)
Want to shop at Costco? You'd better have a Visa-backed card, because it's the only type of credit card the chain accepts. Yes, they used to accept American Express, but haven't since the partnership ended in 2016. There are other forms of payment available, such as cash and Apple Pay, but there's another thing to note here.
Names on payment methods have to match the name on the membership. Checks, for example, have to be written in the member's name, and if you're using a debit card, the names have to match here, too. Costco fans over on Reddit report that in recent years, the chain has gotten even more strict about this, with cashiers even refusing to allow a married couple to pay with a membership that's in one person's name and a card that's in the other.
It's a rule that has many up-in-arms, and it seems to happen a lot. There's a lot of debate about just why this rule is in place, and it seems as though there are a few very practical reasons for it. While some suggest that it has something to do with cutting down on membership sharing or making purchases for non-members, others point out that by making sure names match, Costco is protecting itself against accusations of credit card fraud, theft, and disputed charges.
No, you can't share your membership with others
We all know that Costco is great for scoring bulk deals, and you might be tempted to make the most of your Costco membership by shopping with a friend. While you can — technically — it's not as easy as inviting your friend along and using the same membership card. Costco regulations state very clearly that only the member is allowed to use the card, and if you think you're going to get around that by using the self-checkout, that's not going to happen, either.
If you're wondering how seriously Costco takes this one, the answer is "very." In recent years, Redditors report going to Costco and having employees check to make sure the membership cards were being used only by the person it was issued to, and many note that they were told it was to put an end to an increase in membership sharing. Although there aren't concrete numbers on how common this is, ideas about sharing memberships have gone viral on social media sites like TikTok. The result: Increased checks and posted warning signs.
Some Redditors report that getting caught bringing in a friend to purchase bulk items to share with them almost got them a lifetime ban, but it makes sense. Costco makes a ton of income off membership fees, but some customers wonder if it's going too far, particularly where members of the same household or employees of the same business are concerned.
Your membership card must have a photo (or you'll need photo ID)
It's kind of an ongoing joke that no photo ID has ever, in the history of the world, come out looking like the actual person. Remember the very first time you tried to print a screenshot off your Game Boy? They look like those. Members even regularly share their horrible pictures on Reddit, and it's pretty epic. (Pro tip: Don't sneeze mid-photo.) Check out Costco's membership rules, however, and you'll see that you're required to have a recognizable photo on your membership card or be prepared to present other forms of photo ID.
Costco presents this as a security measure to help prevent membership cards from being stolen and also notes that you can have your photo updated at any time. Just go into the store, head over to the membership desk, and ask. Customers have confirmed that it takes just a few minutes, and some suggest that if you've got an old picture or your appearance has changed, you might want to save yourself some hassle and just get it done.
Some Redditors say that they've had their identity questioned due to things like a new haircut, a change in facial hair, a hair change color, and the passage of a few years. Some have said they were questioned after going through serious health issues, and some suggest that if you have doubts about how accurate your photo is, get a new one taken.
Only service animals are allowed
Head over to Reddit, and there's a lot of customer-shaming going on — particularly when those customers are accompanied by dogs. According to Costco's official membership rules, only service animals are allowed and employees are authorized to ask questions confirming the animal's status as such. Costco also notes that policies are in line with guidelines set out by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it's worth clarifying some of these guidelines as they may not be well-known.
Service dogs aren't legally required to wear vests or be publicly identified as service animals, so just because it might not be immediately clear that they've got a job to do, that doesn't mean they're not working or allowed to be there. On the other hand, the rules don't extend to therapy or emotional support animals, although there is a caveat: If a dog is trained to alert a person to an imminent psychiatric episode then yes, they're a service dog.
Some Redditors have shared stories of being questioned about service dogs trained to help manage things like PTSD, and some have pointed out the fact that there are safety issues with bringing a non-service animal into a place like Costco. For starters, some shoppers might not feel comfortable around dogs, and there are food safety concerns involving pets as well. One Redditor said that customers were being warned to look out for dogs when pushing carts around corners or going too fast. So for everyone involved, leave pets at home.
You'll have to show your membership card several times
If you're the type who likes to flash that membership card and then tuck it away somewhere safe for the rest of your shopping trip, we have some bad news for you. In late 2024, Costco announced it was going to be implementing new rules to help prevent membership sharing, and it means you're going to have to be ready to show your card several times. That starts with walking into the store, where new card-scanning machines were installed in a nationwide rollout.
You'll also need to show the card at checkouts, and yes, that applies to the self-checkout lanes, too. Guests are still welcome to browse (and presumably, find out that it's worth it for them to get their own Costco membership), but they're not allowed to buy anything. Repeatedly asking for membership cards to be shown is the store's way of making sure only members are getting Costco perks.
Finally, you'll also need to show your membership card to buy anything from the food court. Technically, the food court has been members-only since 2020, but it was a well-known "secret" that non-members could get away with things like purchasing those legendary Costco food court cookies that are absolutely and totally worth the hype. Now, though? Expect to show proof that you paid to be there, whether you're in the inside food court or if you stroll up to one of the outdoor locations.
Don't abuse the membership cancellation policy
One of the great things about getting a Costco membership is that there's no risk. Let's say you buy a membership, and six months later, you move to a place that's nowhere near a Costco. You didn't waste any money, as you can definitely get your membership fee refunded. In that case, you should. There are plenty of legitimate reasons for deciding that Costco just isn't for you, but according to some Redditors, some people decide to abuse that refund policy and yes, it can get you banned.
It happens because Costco refunds your entire membership fee: Use it for three months, six months, or ten months, and you'll still get a 100% refund. When customers use most of the membership, ask for a refund, and then buy another membership, they're basically getting that past year for free. And that? That's not cool.
Many Redditors agree, saying that it's just common decency to pay for a membership if you're going to be using it. There may be more to it, though, as several Redditors who say they work for Costco note that if a customer's history shows a pattern of doing this, they'll be banned from opening another membership indefinitely, or for a certain amount of time. Like many things, it seems to be up to each location's management to decide what to do about it, but just ... don't do it.
There are a few reasons you need to have your receipt checked
Shopping at Costco is an experience. While it's fun to wander the ever-changing aisles, discover the rare bottles nestled among Costco's liquor section, and find new products that get the Kirkland Signature makeover, there comes a point where you're done and you're just ready to go home. Standing in line waiting for someone to check your receipt might seem like an infuriating waste of time and a bit like you're being accused of something, but you'll need to do it.
There are a few reasons for that and yes, one is to prevent shoplifting. But receipt checkers are also trained to keep an eye out for double charges or, for example, making sure that customers take all the products they pay for when there are BOGO sales going on.
Although there are no clear consequences for skipping the line, plenty of logical theories have been put forward on social media. That includes the idea that if you do it regularly, management might start to think you're doing something shady. Some who have seen it happen say that employees aren't happy about it, and one Redditor claiming to be a receipt checker chimed in to say that if they don't make a certain number of checks, they get in trouble with management. It's their job, after all. Bottom line? Make everyone's life easier and just wait.
No, don't try to use coupons at Costco
There are a few things that you might do at other stores without giving it a second thought, but Costco is a whole different animal. Just like you shouldn't ask Costco employees to check in the back for more stock — simply because there is no back stock — you also shouldn't try to slow down the checkout line with coupons.
Costco prides itself on already giving customers the best prices, and many times that means arranging special deals with manufacturers. If you're familiar with the codes on Costco's price tags, you'll know that many prices, like those ending in .00 and .88, indicate extra-low prices and special markdowns. There are no coupons required, but there are ways that Costco helps you save even more.
Members who opt-in to receive mailings from Costco will get the store's Savings Booklet, which contains some invaluable information on deals that are going to be running for a very short time. If you don't go to Costco every month, it's worth it to keep an eye on these mailings for deals that you might miss, but that might just save you a bunch of cash.
The fine print includes caveats typical to other stores
Go into most stores and other public places, and you'll see signs specifying caveats: Certain items (like alcohol) won't be sold to minors, bags and purses are subject to inspection, and no one (save law enforcement) can carry a firearm in the store. Those are pretty standard things, and they apply to Costco, too.
Costco also has policies against harassment and discrimination, but official membership rules don't specify exactly what will happen to those caught breaking them. Head over to Reddit, though, and there are plenty of stories (from both customers and those who say they're employees) of management banning those seen hitting others with carts, taking photos of other customers without their knowledge, and harassing other customers or employees.
Now, here's a fun fact: Although many businesses require customers to wear a shirt and shoes while on-site, there's no actual federal law mandating that. It's actually up to business owners as to whether or not it's something they require, and Costco absolutely does. It seems pretty standard today, but it's only been widespread since the 1970s (although some instances pre-date that by at least a few decades). It was a way for the stuffy establishment to push back against hippie culture (there's a bit of trivia for you!)