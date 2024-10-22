Why You Shouldn't Ask Costco Employees To Check The Back Of The Store

We've all experienced the frustration of looking for a certain item on the store shelves in vain. The only glimmer of hope is asking a store employee whether the item is still stocked "in the back" and fervently hoping they'll return with the item after they go and check the mysterious back of the store. While this tactic works at many grocery stores, it's actually a shopping mistake at Costco. There is no "back." What you see on the massive shelves is all the inventory the store has.

Costco is conceptually a large wholesaler, which means it doesn't really need a separate stockroom. The entire store serves like a warehouse, so all the products can be stored directly on the shelves. In fact, operating like a warehouse is partially how Costco is able to keep its prices lower than most other retailers.

If you're having trouble finding an item at Costco, check whether it has simply been moved. The store's treasure hunt shopping style (that has the employees rearranging the aisles at 4:30 a.m.) is a core part of the Costco experience, even though it leaves many customers infuriated as they try to track down a particular item that has been moved from its previous location. There are several ways to check if an item is in stock at your store's particular location: Call the store, ask at the membership counter, or check the store's website.