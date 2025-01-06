The Kitchen Staple That Just Got A Kirkland Signature Makeover At Costco
For household storage, things don't get much easier than grabbing a Ziploc bag to store everything from food and toiletries to being used as a reliable stand-in for a freezer pack. Fans of Ziplocs can now find a Kirkland-branded alternative at Costco after the retailer recently unveiled the new freezer bags, which are available in two different sizes at an affordable price.
While these aren't Ziploc brand, they should be a welcome sight for Costco shoppers. For about $15 (prices may vary by location), Costco shoppers can pick up gallon and quart plus-sized freezer bags. The "quart plus" bags come in a box of 264 and the gallon sized bags comes in a box of 192, which is a considerable deal compared to the standard box of freezer bags offered by other retailers. The bags are advertised as extra-wide, BPA-free, and double-zippered. The extra space — the "quart plus" size allows for 1.5 quarts — allows for easy filling no matter what's being stored inside.
A welcome holiday find
Costco shoppers are used to seeing Kirkland-branded food around every corner at the famous retailer, including salty snacks, frozen meals, and even eggnog for the holidays. Many eagle-eyed Costco shoppers such as the Instagram account Costco Deals noticed the find just before Christmas and made sure to stock up. At less than $20 for either size, it's a good find for shoppers who find themselves using these handy freezer bags for everything and anything.
For shoppers who aren't Costco members and want to score this deal, there are some places where Kirkland products can be found if you're not a Costco member. Eager shoppers can find these extra-large freezer bags on Amazon (for double the price), Brand Club (for roughly the same price), and even eBay for those in a pinch. Walmart offers them as well, so shoppers don't have to look too far to find giant-sized boxes of reliable freezer bags.