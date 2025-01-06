The Kitchen Staple That Just Got A Kirkland Signature Makeover At Costco

For household storage, things don't get much easier than grabbing a Ziploc bag to store everything from food and toiletries to being used as a reliable stand-in for a freezer pack. Fans of Ziplocs can now find a Kirkland-branded alternative at Costco after the retailer recently unveiled the new freezer bags, which are available in two different sizes at an affordable price.

While these aren't Ziploc brand, they should be a welcome sight for Costco shoppers. For about $15 (prices may vary by location), Costco shoppers can pick up gallon and quart plus-sized freezer bags. The "quart plus" bags come in a box of 264 and the gallon sized bags comes in a box of 192, which is a considerable deal compared to the standard box of freezer bags offered by other retailers. The bags are advertised as extra-wide, BPA-free, and double-zippered. The extra space — the "quart plus" size allows for 1.5 quarts — allows for easy filling no matter what's being stored inside.