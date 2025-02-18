The Etiquette Rule To Remember When Snacking While Grocery Shopping

Though it ultimately fills a refrigerator, pantry, or freezer, a trip to a grocery store can also be a gamble. With thousands of packages, foods, flavors, and textures staring customers in the face, it can be difficult to resist the temptation to snack while shopping. While snacking in a grocery store is frowned upon at best and law-breaking at worst, not all snacks are created equal.

Advertisement

Customers with rumbling stomachs should follow a certain etiquette when looking for a grocery store snack. Loose items like fruits and vegetables should be avoided at all costs for two significant reasons. First, loose produce is usually not sanitary, even with the occasional rinse from overhead misters. The uncertainty of how many people have touched these produce items (as well as the condition of them) makes snacking on fruits and veggies undesirable.

Second, it's harder to price items that aren't prepackaged. So, if a customer bags a pound of grapes and snacks on them during the rest of their grocery store visit, they won't be paying for the full pound by the time the bag is scanned. In some cases, that can be tantamount to shoplifting if a customer is caught by a store employee. When that happens, the offending customer may be subject to shopkeeper's privilege, where someone suspected of shoplifting can be detained and charged with a crime.

Advertisement