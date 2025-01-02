14 Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Sweet And Salty Fans

It's hard not to fall in love with the snack aisle at Trader Joe's. There are so many unique treats, chips, and crackers to try that you could easily fill a shopping cart with snacks alone (and many customers at Trader Joe's manage to do just that). The only downside is that most of Trader Joe's snacks don't stick around throughout the year, leaving fans to stock up on their favorites while they still can.

There's one particular snack category that Trader Joe's tends to do especially well: sweet and salty snacks. Trader Joe's never shies away from experimenting with bold, varied flavor combinations — and trust us when we say that sweet and salty is one of those flavor profiles you're bound to find a lot of at the grocery chain.

So, if you're a fan of contrasting flavors, Trader Joe's is a go-to store for shopping for snacks. But which ones to choose? Whether you're looking for a reliable year-round favorite or a seasonal delight to be on the lookout for, we've got you covered. These are the absolute best of the best.