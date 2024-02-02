Your Next Party Needs A Dessert Charcuterie Board

With any charcuterie board, the key to building a successful spread is variety. That means different flavors and different textures, and flexing your sweet tooth a little can be all it takes to make a believer out of even the staunchest salty fan. What we mean is, that your usual go-to board belongs after the main course instead of before. The era of the dessert board has arrived.

It's perfect for grazing while visiting with friends and family, making for an easy crowd-pleaser at baby showers, Mother's Day lunches, birthday parties, and movie nights. The dessert charcuterie board can be especially good for entertaining guests after a dinner or holiday party when everybody has already eaten the main meal and is ready for a sweet finisher as they digest. Plus, if you have any leftovers, you can send guests home with an assortment of treats in a resealable plastic bag.

With their ornate designs and bright colors, desserts are inherently more opulent than rustic (unless rustic is your theme), so opt for a fittingly glamorous base like a marble cutting board or ceramic serving tray. To begin, you could lay out all the desserts on your kitchen countertop to visualize the arrangement of different colors and textures on your board. As you build it, alternate flavors and colors, plating opposite foods together, like vivid soft berries beside pale crunchy shortbread. And that's only the beginning.