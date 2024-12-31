Skinny Pop Vs Smartfood Popcorn: Which Is Better?

The options for snacking are endless nowadays, with grocery store aisles riddled with chips, candies, sodas, trail mixes, crackers, cookies, granola bars, and of course, classic popcorn. There is perhaps no better snack to enjoy while watching a movie than good old popcorn, and with a plethora of options readily available at the grocery store, you don't need to go to a movie theater to enjoy it. Boxes of microwave popcorn are a go-to for those who want to replicate the theater feel, but for those who don't want to deal with a microwave, there's a whole treasure trove of ready-to-eat popcorn waiting in the chip aisle.

Two brands that dominate the scene — Smartfood and Skinny Pop — may appear quite similar to the untrained eye. They are typically placed next to each other on the shelf, they sell incredibly similar products, and their names are even similar, seemingly implying a smarter or more health-conscious way to enjoy popcorn. The flavors also overlap, particularly when it comes to white cheddar, which is the staple for Smartfood and a popular offering for Skinny Pop.

Considering how comparable the two brands are and the fact that they each offer a bagged popcorn with the same flavor, I put Smartfood's and Skinny Pop's respective White Cheddar flavors to the taste test. When comparing the two, I looked for which had the most accurate cheddar flavor, overall balance, and which one simply tasted best and would be most-suited for an at-home movie night.

