14 Foods That Are Surprisingly Dairy-Free
When it comes to cutting out dairy, it's easy to assume that this means saying goodbye your favorite snacks and treats. But in reality, many of the foods that you might expect to contain dairy are, in fact, completely dairy-free. Whether you're lactose intolerant, have a dairy allergy, or follow a dairy-free diet for other reasons, knowing which foods you can safely enjoy is key. Surprisingly, many common pantry staples — and even indulgent treats — fit the bill. From popular cookie brands to store-bought baked goods and spreads, a wide range of items are made without milk, cream, butter, or any other dairy ingredients, proving that dairy isn't always essential in creating something delicious!
We'll run you through our favorite food picks that happen to also be completely dairy-free. You'll find that many brands have managed to rely on other ingredients to achieve the rich textures and flavors we love without any need for dairy. So, whether you're whipping up dessert, snacking on a salty treat, or enjoying a sweet breakfast, you won't have to miss out on your favorites.
1. Oreos
Believe it or not, the iconic Oreo cookie is dairy-free. That sweet vanilla filling between the two chocolatey rounds seems suspiciously creamy, so what's it made from? Well, it's a mixture of flour, oil, sugar, flavorings, and a thickener called soy lecithin. Since the cookies are also free from egg, they're suitable for those following a vegan diet, too. It's important to note that although Oreos are dairy-free, they're processed in facilities that handle milk — so they might not be suitable for people with severe dairy allergies due to potential cross-contamination. However, for those avoiding dairy for other reasons, Oreos remain a tasty snacking staple.
These sweet and satisfying cookies are great for enjoying on their own, but they're also fantastic for adding to dairy-free recipes such as milkshakes, cheesecakes, brownies, and puddings. And whilst the classic chocolate-and-vanilla cookie is an excellent choice, Oreos actually come in a rather expansive range of flavors. Amongst others, the chocolate crème, java chip, golden, carrot cake, and mint crème Oreos are all dairy-free, so why not try something new next time you're picking up a packet?
2. Some dark chocolate
Thankfully, being dairy-fee doesn't mean eliminating chocolate entirely. Whilst milk and white chocolate might be off-limits, many varieties of dark chocolate are made without milk or butter. Dark chocolate has a higher cocoa percentage, typically over 50%, and often relies on cocoa solids, sugar, and cocoa butter (a dairy-free fat derived from cocoa beans) to create that rich, intense chocolate flavor.
That said, some brands do still sneak milk solids into their dark chocolate products, so it's essential to check the label if you're avoiding dairy. So, next time you're at the store, have a browse and find a bar that's suitable for you. Dark chocolate is an incredibly versatile ingredient that works in everything from cookies and brownies to s'mores and ganache. You could even simply melt the chocolate and drizzle it over fruit or dairy-free ice cream for a quick and easy treat. Enjoying dark chocolate (in moderation) also comes with a range of health benefits. It's packed with antioxidants, fiber, and may improve heart health as well as brain function. Generally, the higher the cocoa content of the bar, the more nutritious it will be.
3. Some store-bought frosting
When whipping up a batch of frosting at home, you'd typically reach for butter or cream. But many store-bought frostings don't follow these traditional methods and are, in fact, entirely dairy-free. Popular brands like Betty Crocker and Pillsbury offer a range of canned frostings made with vegetable oils instead of dairy, making them the perfect option for hassle-free cake topping when you need to avoid milk products. The creamy texture of these frostings does an amazing job at mimicking that of traditional buttercream. As well as classic vanilla, you can even find flavors like chocolate, strawberry, or lemon — all without the dairy. It's also easy to elevate these store-bought frostings with a touch of your own creativity, like adding a bit of plant-based milk or different colorings and extracts to customize the look, texture, and flavor.
Keep in mind, though, that not all store-bought frostings are dairy-free. And whilst some frostings will be made with dairy-free ingredients, they may be produced in a factory that handles dairy, so always double-check the label if necessary.
4. Some Pop-Tart varieties
Some mornings, you just want to tuck into something sweet and convenient, and Pop-Tarts certainly tick both of those boxes. If you assumed that every flavor of these tasty breakfast treats contained dairy, you'd be wrong. Whilst some Pop-Tarts do contain milk, there are plenty of dairy-free options to choose from. These varieties skip the milk and butter, instead using oils and other plant-based ingredients. For example, many of the frosted and unfrosted fruity flavors, like strawberry, blueberry, and cherry, don't contain any dairy. Other safe options include the brown sugar cinnamon flavor, as well as the apple fritter Pop-Tarts. If you follow a vegan diet, bear in mind that most flavors do contain gelatin, which is an animal-based product. However, the unfrosted blueberry and strawberry varieties are gelatin-free and therefore suitable for vegans.
As always, be sure to check the label thoroughly when grabbing your next box, since ingredients can change, and not all flavors are suitable. Some Pop-Tart varieties that do contain milk, and should therefore be avoided if you're dairy-free, include the frosted chocolate fudge, salted caramel pretzel, and frosted s'mores varieties.
5. Some graham cracker brands
That's right — most graham crackers are dairy-free, which is great news for home-bakers and snackers alike. Despite their seemingly buttery flavor, graham crackers are typically made with vegetable oil, flour, and sugar. Graham crackers are an essential ingredient in a range of dessert favorites, many of which can be adapted to be entirely dairy-free. Crush them up and combine them with a plant-based butter alternative for a simple vegan cheesecake crust, layer them with dark chocolate and marshmallows to create the ultimate s'mores, or use these store-cupboard staples to whip up a batch of dairy-free rocky road bars. There are so many creative ways to use graham crackers in the kitchen, and the possibilities don't end at sweet recipes, either. You can even incorporate graham crackers into savory recipes like meatballs to add a unique flavor and texture, or use them to create a crispy crust for meats and fish.
You should find that most popular brands, such as Nabisco and Honey Maid, produce dairy-free graham crackers, but do double-check the label before popping them in your cart. Some graham crackers also contain honey, which means they aren't suitable for vegans.
6. Some store-bought pie crusts
With their richness and flaky texture, you'd think that butter is an essential ingredient in any pie crust. However, many store-bought crusts are actually free from dairy. A number of brands, including Pillsbury, Keebler, and Walmart's Great Value ready-made pie crusts, are made with alternative fats such as vegetable shortening, palm oil, or lard rather than butter. These crusts are a real game changer for dairy-free home bakers, sure to deliver that same golden appearance and delicious taste, but with far less effort required to prepare your pie of choice.
Try using your dairy-free pie crust to make a classic fruit-filled pie, such as apple or cherry. Or, lean into the holiday vibes with a sweet and spicy pumpkin pie. If you fancy something savory, a hearty chicken pot pie or veggie-packed quiche would go down a treat. You can even use store-bought pie crusts to make your own Pop-Tarts. With so many delicious sweet or savory pie recipes to choose from, this has to be one of the most versatile dairy-free purchases.
7. Mayonnaise
Another deceptively creamy ingredient that many automatically assume contains dairy is mayonnaise. Despite that luscious texture and milky color, classic mayonnaise doesn't actually contain any milk or cream. Instead, it's made from a simple blend of oil, eggs, vinegar or lemon juice, and seasonings. Therefore, most mayos are a safe option if you're avoiding dairy. Due to the inclusion of eggs, standard mayonnaise is not vegan, though there are also plenty of vegan mayo alternatives on the market. These typically contain thickeners like potato or corn starch, which act to recreate that creamy texture.
This condiment isn't just for sandwiches or salads, either — mayonnaise can actually be an incredibly useful ingredient in cooking and baking. When incorporated into marinades, mayonnaise is an excellent tool for tenderizing meat and achieving that ultimate golden-brown crust during grilling. Or, try adding a dollop of mayo to your next batch of homemade muffins, and watch how they come out extra moist and tender. You can also incorporate a little mayo into your scrambled eggs for a smooth and creamy texture.
8. Some butter-flavored popcorn
As a dairy-free person, when you see the word "butter" printed on something at the store, you're probably going to avoid it. So, what's the deal with butter-flavored popcorn? Well, despite the slightly confusing choice of wording, many popular brands of microwave and pre-popped popcorn are entirely dairy-free.
With this snack, you might need to spend a little more time studying those labels to uncover a dairy-free gem, since some brands do still list real butter or milk as an ingredient. But it's not uncommon for popcorn companies to use an artificial butter flavoring, rather than the real stuff, to give the popcorn its rich, buttery taste. For example, Act II's Butter Lovers Popcorn, which describes itself as "fluffy, delicious, buttery popcorn," in fact contains zero butter, opting for palm oil as its source of fat. Additionally, Orville Redenbacher's Kettle Corn and Skinny Pop's Butter Flavor microwave popcorn are both dairy-free and vegan.
9. Some brownie box mixes
If you love the convenience of a box-mix bake, your dairy-free diet shouldn't hold you back. Many brownie mixes, including some from well-known brands like Duncan Hines and Bob's Red Mill are dairy-free. It's true that butter is a common addition to a traditional chocolate brownie recipe, but this isn't entirely essential. The fat element can instead be provided by a neutral oil such as vegetable, canola, or avocado oil. In fact, many box brownie mixes recommend adding oil to the dry ingredient mixture, along with eggs and water, to create the batter. Subbing butter for oil can actually result in a denser, fudgier brownie, too, so there are wins all round!
As always, check the packaging, as not every brownie mix is dairy-free. If you're upgrading your store-bought brownie mix with some extra add-ins, remember to ensure these are dairy-free, too. A handful of dark chocolate chips or chopped nuts, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, or a few scoops of instant coffee granules are all excellent options for enhancing the flavor of your dairy-free brownie bake.
10. Lotus Biscoff Spread
Lotus Biscoff Spread, sometimes called cookie butter or Speculoos spread, is another surprising dairy-free (and vegan) treat. This smooth, spiced spread contains ground Biscoff cookies, flour, sugar, sugar syrup, oils, cinnamon, and salt, giving it a rich, warm flavor. Its consistency is similar to that of peanut butter, but with the unique flavor of Biscoff cookies, which are also dairy-free.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to using this versatile cookie butter spread in the kitchen. Biscoff can be spread on toast, used as a dip for fruit, or even swirled into dairy-free milkshakes or hot drinks for an indulgent treat. Biscoff Spread is also fantastic for flavoring bakes like cookies, cakes, and cheesecakes, or for upgrading your breakfast waffles and pancakes with the addition of a generous dollop. If you have some of the classic Biscoff cookies on hand but are craving the creamy texture of the spread, you could even try making your own batch. After blitzing up the cookies into fine crumbs, they can be heated with water, sugar syrup, and coconut oil before blending into a smooth homemade Biscoff spread.
11. Hershey's Chocolate Syrup
It's sweet, it's chocolatey, and it's perfect for drizzling over scoops of your favorite dairy-free ice cream. Hershey's Chocolate Syrup is another fantastic option for dairy-free and vegan eaters in search of a sweet treat. Despite its sweetness and distinctively chocolatey taste, this syrup does not feature any dairy-laden milk chocolate. Instead, this flavor comes from cocoa powder only, which is combined with corn syrup, sugar, water, and other additives to create that sticky texture.
Compared to chocolate sauce or hot fudge, chocolate syrup is a little thinner in consistency, which makes it an effective, easy-to-blend add-in for drinks like hot chocolate, coffees, or milkshakes. It's the perfect ingredient for adding a touch of sweetness to almost anything you fancy, with that handy squeezy bottle making it super easy to drizzle over fruit, brownies, pancakes, or waffles. Hershey's also offers a couple of other dairy-free products. Its chocolate shell topping and plant-based chocolate almond bars (the latter of which are made with oat milk) are both suitable for those avoiding dairy.
12. Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
If you're a peanut butter fiend, you may well have sampled the nutty deliciousness of Nutter Butter. These sandwich cookies consist of two crunchy peanut-shaped cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling in the middle, and they're a dairy-free delight. Though the name is a little deceiving, the rich, creamy Nutter Butter filling is not actually made with butter, but rather a blend of plant-based oils (and peanut butter, of course!). Nutter Butter cookies are wonderful for snacking straight from the packet, but they can also be used creatively in other dairy-free desserts. Bake them into brownies or cookie bars, mix them into dairy-free ice cream, or use them as a base for dairy-free layered pudding. Their moreish peanut flavor adds a fun twist to all kinds of treats.
The Nutter Butter Bites, which are mini round cookies that come in a bag, are also dairy-free. And the Double Nutty variety of the larger cookies are safe to enjoy, too. However, the fudge-covered version of Nutter Butter cookies does contain milk.
13. Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls
Serving as an amazingly versatile base for sweet and savory recipes alike, Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls are a convenient and surprisingly dairy-free option for your home-cooked creations. The dough is easy to roll up and quick to bake, with a wonderfully buttery taste and flaky texture. This canned dough can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and there's plenty of fun to be had when it comes to customizing these store-bought crescent rolls. Try filling the dough with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings before rolling it up to create a batch of delicious pizza rolls. Or, for a sweeter option, spread the dough with cinnamon roll filling, shape, and bake.
Many of the variations of this Pillsbury product are also dairy-free, including the apple- and cherry-filled crescent rolls, and the honey butter ones. Pillsbury actually boasts a particularly impressive range of dairy-free products. Its southern homestyle buttermilk biscuits, refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough, and banana bread batter are all dairy-free, too.
14. SuperPretzel Original Soft Pretzels
There's something oh-so satisfying about sinking your teeth into a soft, chewy pretzel. And we know that finding a safe version of this treat can be tricky when you're dairy-free. Amazingly, SuperPretzel's Original Soft Pretzels are completely free from milk and butter, and there's no sacrifice on flavor or texture. These store-bought soft pretzels actually have a surprisingly short ingredients list, consisting of enriched wheat flour, water, yeast, and baking soda. They're also super easy to prepare, since you simply heat the pre-baked pretzels in the oven straight from frozen.
To enhance your dairy-free pretzel experience even further, try brushing them with some dairy-free garlic butter whilst they're still warm, or dunking them in some vegan cheese sauce. If you'd rather make your own dairy-free pretzels, you should find that, for most recipes, the butter can be swapped for a dairy-free butter alternative. This will still yield a batch of perfectly fluffy, chewy, golden-brown pretzels, with the added satisfaction of them being homemade!