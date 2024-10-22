14 Foods That Are Surprisingly Dairy-Free

When it comes to cutting out dairy, it's easy to assume that this means saying goodbye your favorite snacks and treats. But in reality, many of the foods that you might expect to contain dairy are, in fact, completely dairy-free. Whether you're lactose intolerant, have a dairy allergy, or follow a dairy-free diet for other reasons, knowing which foods you can safely enjoy is key. Surprisingly, many common pantry staples — and even indulgent treats — fit the bill. From popular cookie brands to store-bought baked goods and spreads, a wide range of items are made without milk, cream, butter, or any other dairy ingredients, proving that dairy isn't always essential in creating something delicious!

We'll run you through our favorite food picks that happen to also be completely dairy-free. You'll find that many brands have managed to rely on other ingredients to achieve the rich textures and flavors we love without any need for dairy. So, whether you're whipping up dessert, snacking on a salty treat, or enjoying a sweet breakfast, you won't have to miss out on your favorites.