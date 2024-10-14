The Butter Substitute You Need For The Best Vegan Cheesecake Crust

Vegan cheesecake is one of those dishes that is infamously difficult to pull off. The word "cheese" is literally in its name, which is pretty telling of what it is. Made from a whipped custard of eggs, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla, all held together in a delicate and buttery, graham cracker crust, nothing about this dessert is vegan, nor vegan friendly. But, these days, you can find a vegan alternative for every ingredient in your cheesecake recipe — from your go-to egg substitute to a dairy-free cream cheese, there are endless ways to make the cheese part of your cheesecake vegan. When it comes to the crust, on the other hand, you're going to want to grab something specific to replace the butter: soy margarine.

Graham cracker crust is, typically, made from a few ingredients: sugar, graham crackers, and butter. Aside from picking up vegan graham crackers for your vegan cheesecake's crust (i.e. ones that aren't made with eggs or honey), and organic sugar (i.e. a variety that isn't decolorized with bone char), the most obvious ingredient you'll need to substitute is the butter — and that's where the soy margarine comes in. Soy margarine is, essentially, just like the regular, butter-like margarine you're probably used to, only it's made with emulsified soybean and vegetable oils instead of dairy. Sold in tubs and sticks, margarine is regularly used as a butter substitute at a 1:1 ratio, but it's better in some baking applications than others.