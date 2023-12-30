For More Tasty Vegan Baked Goods, Substitute Butter For Coconut Oil

Finding vegan baked goods when you're out can be a challenge. The good news is, they are usually better when you bake them at home, especially if you use coconut oil as the butter substitute. Compared to other oils that are sometimes used in baking, such as olive, sunflower, and even flax oil, coconut oil acts the most like butter because it's thicker. Just like it, coconut oil softens when at room temperature and hardens when it's cooled. But, it also imparts much more flavor than butter does while being one of the only plant-based sources of healthful saturated fats. It's an all-around winner, and, with it, your vegan brownies, cakes, sweet breads, and cookies will be too.

When substituting coconut oil for butter in your baked goods, it's best to stick with the refined coconut oil variety over the unrefined. Unrefined coconut oil tends to have a much more prominent flavor than refined coconut oil and it could overpower your other flavors. But, before you go and add it to your recipe, because butter is 16 to 17% water, the best way to use it as a vegan butter substitute is to mix ¾ of the amount of coconut oil with the other ¼ of water or plant-based milk first. If your recipe calls for melted butter, you can easily do the same thing and just melt your coconut oil in your microwave first. The only thing it won't work quite as well in is pie crusts and flakey pastries.