16 Ways To Improve Store-Bought Brownie Mix

Store-bought baking mixes are just another ingredient that everyone should have in their pantry. A walk down the grocery store aisle will reveal a plethora of different types, including biscuit mixes, pancake mixes, cake mixes, and my personal favorite, brownie mix.

Growing up, my family only made brownies from the boxed mix. In fact, I remember my mother herself swearing her allegiance to Duncan Hines repeatedly, often exclaiming, "Why would anyone ever make their own brownies from scratch? It's a waste of time!" So, I, for one, have come to appreciate the convenience that a boxed brownie mix can provide.

But, this baking mix can only really go so far. The flavor can be cloyingly sweet and lack a real punchy chocolate flavor. Not to mention, if you leave it in the oven for a moment too long, it will dry out much faster than you anticipated. But, there are an array of ingredients you can add to your brownie mix to help enhance its flavor and make it taste just a little more homemade.