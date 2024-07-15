16 Ways To Improve Store-Bought Brownie Mix
Store-bought baking mixes are just another ingredient that everyone should have in their pantry. A walk down the grocery store aisle will reveal a plethora of different types, including biscuit mixes, pancake mixes, cake mixes, and my personal favorite, brownie mix.
Growing up, my family only made brownies from the boxed mix. In fact, I remember my mother herself swearing her allegiance to Duncan Hines repeatedly, often exclaiming, "Why would anyone ever make their own brownies from scratch? It's a waste of time!" So, I, for one, have come to appreciate the convenience that a boxed brownie mix can provide.
But, this baking mix can only really go so far. The flavor can be cloyingly sweet and lack a real punchy chocolate flavor. Not to mention, if you leave it in the oven for a moment too long, it will dry out much faster than you anticipated. But, there are an array of ingredients you can add to your brownie mix to help enhance its flavor and make it taste just a little more homemade.
1. Mix in extra chocolate chips
You can never really have too much chocolate, especially when it comes to a chocolate-filled dessert like brownies. One of the ways that baker Samantha Zola, owner of Zola Bakes, recommended improving store-bought brownie mix is to add in extra chocolate chips. She suggests using "high-quality chocolate chips" for your brownies, but I'm personally a fan of whatever melts well and leaves behind a good flavor.
You should never skip the semi-sweet chocolate chips in your brownie recipe because they are a middle ground between the overtly sweet milk chocolate and bitter, chalky dark chocolate. You'll only need to add about a ½ cup of chips for each 8-by-8 tray of brownies. Otherwise, you'll risk a mouthfeel that's too molten and gooey, rather than one that has a balance between the cakey brownies and the melted chips. Like all other add-ins, you'll want to stir these chips in right before your batter is about to go in the oven to ensure that the pieces are well-distributed throughout.
2. Opt for butter instead of oil
If you read the back of most brownie mix boxes, you'll likely see that they call for oil, in addition to other ingredients like eggs and water. And, coming from someone who has made brownies before and tried to skip the oil, I cannot tell you enough how important it is to add the recommended amount of fat to the batter. The oil helps condition the batter and makes the resulting brownies super fudgy and dense. In short, they're just not the same without it.
While fat is an essential ingredient, oil isn't the only type you can use for your dessert. You can also spruce up boxed brownie mix by swapping the oil for butter. Butter has that indelible flavor that really can't be replicated by other fats, and you'll still get the rich, thick feel. Swap the recommended amount of oil out for equal parts melted butter for a simple, more flavorful brownie.
3. Dial back the sweetness with a pinch of salt
When you're making brownies at home, you're likely to come across one predominant flavor: sweet. Granted, brownies are a dessert, by the cloying flavor can become quickly overwhelming after one or two bites. To temper the sweetness of the boxed brownie mix, try adding a sprinkle of salt into the brownie batter. This ingredient, albeit simple, will turn down the sugar and allow other flavors to come through, like the notes of chocolate that can maybe even be tangy or suprising.
If you opt to add your salt crystals directly to the batter, table salt or kosher salt will work fine. If you value presentation and that feeling of a salt flake hitting the top of your mouth as you bite into a soft, gooey brownie, opt for Malden salt or Fleur de sel salt flakes instead. As the first thing on your tongue, the contrast will elevate the flavor and texture of the brownie to new heights.
4. Scoop in canned pumpkin for extra moisture
No one likes a brownie that's dried up and lacking that unmistakable chewy quality. So as a baker, you're going have to do everything in your power to find a moisture-inducing addition for your batter — even if it means venturing into seemingly unfamiliar ingredient territory.
You can easily level up store-bought brownie mix with canned pumpkin. And no, I'm not talking about making a chocolatey rendition of pumpkin bread. Rather, these brownies still retain their rich consistency, but with a little boost from the canned puree. The best part about this recipe is that the pumpkin will take the place of the water, oil, and eggs. However, you would be remiss not to add some extra chocolate chips in there for good measure. You could also channel more autumnal energy with a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, or a handful of chopped pecans or walnuts.
5. Give your brownies a lift with soda
Soda is effervescent, sweet, and the refreshing way to end the day. But, did you know it's also the secret ingredient to give your brownies an edge? You can easily doctor up your brownie mix with a simple can of soda. All you'll need to do is add a bit of soda into your batter, either as a replacement for the eggs and the oil or as an extra, supplemental ingredient.
If you decide to stay true to the traditional recipe, you'll want to cap your soda out at ¼ cup to avoid making your batter too runny. Dr. Pepper is a great option because it has that caramel flavor and sweetness, but that's not to say that cola or root beer couldn't work just as well. Anyone who has left their can of pop out for too long knows that those bubbles don't last forever. So be sure to mix in your soda and promptly place your brownies into a preheated oven to make the most of the effect.
6. Enhance the flavors of your brownies with an extract
For all it's merits, one thing is for sure: Boxed brownie mix tends to fall flat in terms of flavor. It's better to think of brownie mix is a basic formula that allows you to add your own creative spin. And one of the easiest ways to do that, without dramatically altering the texture of your dessert, is to add in a liquid extract.
There are several types of extracts you can use to upgrade your chocolate brownie recipe. The first, of course, is vanilla extract. Many bakers will already have it in their pantry, since it can add a more potent flavor to cookies, cakes, and more. But if you like all things nutty, you may consider adding almond extract. Orange extract and candied orange peel also makes for a unique, punchy combination — especially when paired with chocolate.
It's important not to go overboard with your extracts. They're designed to be quite potent, so being to heavy-handed with your solution may lead to issues with flavor down the road. Stick to a teaspoon or so maximum to reap all the benefits of these flavor enhancers.
7. Mix in avocado to add extra moisture
This isn't an attempt to make brownies healthier, or more trendy, by adding a bit of avocado to the mix. Nor is this an effort to convince you that guacamole should be a dessert. Rather, I'm all about suggesting new ways to elevate the classic, fudgy brownie using nature's bounty.
The real reason why you should start adding avocado to your brownie mix is because the fruit has a layered but light consistency, which will be directly translated into your brownie recipe. To avoid making your brownies too rich (because, yes, there is such a thing), you should use one whole avocado for each ½ cup of oil that the package calls for. And since no one like discovering green chunks in their brownies, you should puree the fruit in a food processor before stirring it into your batter. You may not even be able to detect the avocados, given how seamlessly the chocolate hides any trace of the fruit.
8. Stir in ricotta for extra richness
Cheese seems like an odd addition to brownies, but after considering the texture of cheeses like ricotta, you may think twice about taking a stroll through the cheese aisle of your local store. It's a wet, fatty, soft cheese, which means that it won't evaporate in the oven like other moist brownie add-ins might.
You have several different options when it comes down to how you add ricotta to your brownies. The first one is to add is straight to the base batter and stir it in. Or, you can take a more layered approach by marbling it into the brownie base once you've poured it into the pan.
Or, for something truly decadent, try a brownie-fied take on a cannoli. Mix up the ricotta with a bit of mascarpone (which also makes an excellent addition to brownies), as well as orange zest or powdered sugar. Then, slather on your Italian-inspired frosting for an Italian-inspired brownie that you surely won't forget.
9. Brighten the chocolate flavor of your brownies with coffee
Whoever said "diamonds are a girl's best friend," never really thought that coffee was a much better fit. If you're one of the folks who drinks a cup (or two, or three) a day or can't help but stop by a Starbucks window when they're out of the house, you probably have a deep appreciation for all things java. But, coffee isn't just for sipping. Rather, you can also add coffee to your favorite chocolatey baked goods to help bring out those cocoa overtones even more.
When you add coffee to your brownie mix, you should first consider the potency of your cup. Espresso is a better fit for a brownie batter than a whole cup of drip coffee because it has a stronger coffee flavor within a smaller portion size. My recommendation is to instead use instant coffee granules, which will easily fuse into the batter without altering its texture.
10. Incorporate peanut butter for a nutty, indulgent flair
Need to perk up your toast? In search of a way to give your ice cream a saltier, creamier mouthfeel? Look no further than peanut butter.
Peanut butter is also the go-to brownie addition for many eaters because it complements the flavor of the chocolate well and can help subdue some of those sweet notes from the mix. You can determine what type of peanut butter to add to your store-bought brownie mix based on the consistency you're looking for. Jif, Skippy, and other brands made with hydrogenated oils will melt quite well into your batter. Or, if you're a big texture person, you might go for a chunky, natural peanut butter like Teddy instead.
Although you can add the nut butter directly to the brownie batter, it doesn't always result in the most appealing color or consistency. Instead, you'll want to dollop on the partially-melted peanut butter onto the top of your tray and schmear it around with a knife. The melting is the key here, as it allows the peanut butter to seamlessly mix with the other ingredients. And if you're going for the element of surprise, you can try to make peanut butter stuffed brownies by freezing globs of the nut butter beforehand and encasing it with the batter.
11. Try baking your brownies twice for a crispier crust
I will say it at the tops of my lungs: Corner pieces are the prime real estate in the brownie tin. While fudgy brownies are excellent, there's something truly special about the crackled, crispy crust on this decadent corner pieces. And luckily, chef Alton Brown has a trick for making crispier brownie crust that will apply to your corner pieces, as well as your brownie tray as a whole.
Brown bakes his brownies not once, but twice, to get this effect. He recommends that folks make their mix as per usual, then stick it in the oven for about 15 minutes. Then, the mixture should be cooled on the countertop for the same amount of time. From there, Brown places his tray back into the oven and bakes the brownies until he gets an internal temperature reading of 195 F. This might seem like a bit more work than setting and forgetting about your brownies, but the crackle and perfect cook on them will be well-worth it. Plus, you can utilize this technique for any brownie recipe you make — boxed or not.
12. Stir in cherry cordials for a fruity flavor
Black forest cake is one of my all-time favorite desserts, so it isn't surprising that I'm always looking for ways to marry together chocolates and cherries. One easy way to infuse your store-bought brownie mix with cherry flavor is to use cherry cordials. Cherry cordials, which are often sold covered in chocolate, are essentially plump cherries soaked in a sweet sugar syrup. If you're lucky, though, you may find some cherries that are soaked in alcohol and aged for a few months for an extra boozy flavor.
Once you're ready to prepare your brownies, add the cherry cordials directly to the batter, or stud them into the pre-poured pan. If you're having trouble sourcing these candies, you can also opt to add maraschino or black cherries (with the pits removed, of course) to your batter. And, if cherries aren't your thing, you can always add a swipe of your favorite fruity jam or spread to introduce some unique, refreshing brightness to your heavy brownie mix.
13. Make your brownie flavor more complex with soy sauce or miso paste
I'll admit that one of my go-to condiments to add to sweet baked goods, including brownies, is miso. After all, you wouldn't have miso caramel or miso chocolate chip cookies without this thick, fermented soybean paste. Like other salty add-ins, the miso will help distract from the sweetness and also add a layer of approachable, umami complexity. You'll want to use white miso for this recipe, since it has the mildest and most compatible flavor for the chocolate. You'll should avoid adding too much of it to your batter, too, since it can be a lot of saltiness in a small package.
If you are worried about how to use the rest of your miso paste and don't want to purchase yet another ingredient for your pantry, you can always make a simple swap with soy sauce. This ingredient will accentuate the vanilla, caramel, and most importantly, chocolatey notes of your brownie and add some flavor harmony. A tablespoon of soy sauce is all you need to enhance your favorite brownie mix.
14. Transform your brownie batter with cookie dough or Oreos
Franken-desserts are all the rage. We have the cronut, the TikTok famous croissant-cookie, and of course, the brookie. That's not to say that any of these desserts need to have a whole other dessert strapped to them, but it solves the problem of having to choose between two separate sweet treats.
There are numerous ways to make brookies at home, and it's easy to see how having a box of store-bought brownie mix on hand can help make the process a bit easier. If you have the mix, and a tub of store-bought cookie dough, all you need to do is fuse the two together in a pan and bake them. You can also take your brookies a step further by swapping out the classic chocolate chip accompaniment with an Oreo cookie, or something more flavorful like a snickerdoodle. It's a kid-friendly recipe that everyone in your household will love, especially those who self-identify as indecisive.
15. Scoop in some sour cream or yogurt for tanginess
Sour cream is one of the best ingredients to add to any baked good. Our death by chocolate muffins call for a dollop to help keep things moist, while a classic pound cake recipe wouldn't be the same without the tangy culture. And, as expected, this ingredient can do wonders for your brownie recipe, too.
You'll only need to add about a ¼ cup of sour cream in to the batter with the rest of the ingredients to boost up the moisture content. The tanginess will not only help offset some of the sweetness, but it will also help keep the gluten short, which in turn prevents stodgy brownies.
Another protein-dense alternative to sour cream is Greek yogurt. You'll want to use unflavored yogurt for this recipe, as opting for one with too much sugar may offset the balance of your recipe. You can subtract some of the oil in the recipe for equal parts yogurt for a seamless addition.
16. Layer in your favorite caramel sauce
A drizzle of caramel makes everything better, right? And that also applies to your delicious tray of brownies, which are just craving that beautiful, sticky, and Instagram-worthy caramel pull.
There are tons of ways to add caramel to your brownies, the easiest being that canned caramel sauce that you'd find in the ice cream aisle at your grocery store. Heat it up until it reaches your desired viscosity before spooning it on and over your brownies. Or, if you like a softer, subtle flavor throughout your brownie, you may opt for butterscotch chips. You can also melt down a bag of the caramel candies that are used for making caramel apples with evaporated milk and layer it into your brownies for a surprising, sweet filling.
It's important to note that caramel is quite sweet, so you may want to refrain from adding any extra sweet add-ins. Or, of course, whip up a miso or salted caramel accompaniment to take the edge off.