Why You Should Never Skip Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips In Your Brownie Recipe

Brownies are one of the most beloved treats for chocolate lovers everywhere. The gooey, fudgy, handheld cousin of the equally indulgent chocolate cake is found everywhere from bake sales to picnics, but no matter where you spot them, there's one factor that makes that pan of chocolatey goodness instantly more appetizing: a shiny, crackly crust. Us dessert lovers, especially, eat with our eyes before those tasty treats pass through our lips, so it's easy to understand why a dull pan of uninspired brownies would likely get a hard pass from guests at a potluck. Everyone wants to put their best foot forward when presenting a batch of homemade goodies, so it's best to uncover the trusty hack that will elevate your brownies every time: semi-sweet chocolate chips.

To improve the texture of every bite, add chocolate chips to your favorite brownie recipe. Why opt for semi-sweet chocolate chips specifically? It's all about balance. While milk chocolate chips would be too sweet because of their high sugar content and dark chocolate chips would leave a bad taste in your mouth because of their bitterness, the semi-sweet variety is the perfect middle ground. Their ideal blend of sugar and cocoa will enhance your brownies without overpowering their taste, just like in other treats such as chocolate chip cookies and cherry cola dump cake. Plus, the fat and sugar content that makes chocolate chips taste so good will help create that dazzling crust on top to make your brownies picture-perfect and irresistible.