Temper The Sweetness Of Boxed Brownie Mix With A Pinch Of Salt

Boxed brownies are delicious on their own, but if you want to cut the sweetness and elevate the flavor, there's a simple ingredient in your kitchen to do the trick: A pinch of salt. It works in the same way that your other sweet-and-salty food combinations do, like peanut butter pretzels. Salt brings out flavor, so you'll taste the cocoa and other ingredients even more. And the salty taste will also temper the rich flavors of chocolate, which helps especially if you're indulging in a boxed brownie that has double chocolate or frosting.

When should you add that pinch of salt to your brownie batter? There are a couple of different methods depending on what you want, but let's discuss what type of salt you should use first. If you're adding salt to the batter, you can use regular table salt or fine sea salt. And if you want to sprinkle salt on top of the brownies, a finishing salt like Maldon sea salt flakes is a good option because you'll get bigger chunks of salt in each bite.