There's A Reason Peanut Butter Is The Go-To Brownie Addition

Chocolate and peanut butter is one of the most iconic dessert duos, inspiring the likes of peanut butter patty Girl Scout cookies, Reese's peanut butter cups, Butterfingers, and countless homemade bars, cakes, pies, and cookies. It's no surprise, then, that peanut butter is a go-to add-in for brownies.

Peanut butter is thick and creamy with a nice balance of sweet and savory while brownies are ultra-rich with slightly bitter notes from the chocolate and a fudgy, chewy texture. The reason the two go together so well is because they're equally robust, making for a well-balanced texture and flavor complement. Peanut butter is thick enough to hold its shape in brownie batter, but it's also malleable enough for you to swirl or distribute it evenly throughout the batter.

You can use all-natural peanut butter or sweetened, no-stir peanut butter in brownie batter, depending on your taste preferences. If you like the classic sweet, fudginess of a brownie, go for a smooth, sweet peanut butter like Jiff or Skippy that will melt and create a beautiful marble. If you want a more pronounced and sophisticated flavor and texture contrast, a pasty, savory, chunky all-natural peanut butter is ideal. Bits of whole peanuts in chunky peanut butter, whether all-natural or not, will break up the gooey, fudginess of brownies with a satisfying crunch.