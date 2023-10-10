Level Up Store-Bought Brownie Mix With Canned Pumpkin

If you've already experimented with flavored extracts to upgrade a standard box of brownie mix, the next culinary hack you can try involves mixing an extra dose of nutrition into your baked treats. Sneaking a can of pumpkin purée into pre-made brownie batter can help you pull fudgy, gooey brownies out of your oven with confidence and ease.

Simply mix the canned pumpkin and store-bought brownie mix in a bowl, bake for up to 20 minutes or until set, then let these goodies cool before slicing them up to serve. Because this recipe is so easy to put together, these treats can be made quickly for an afternoon snack, served as a simple dessert, or presented as a dish to share at the neighbor's potluck. Owing to the pumpkin's naturally mushy texture, these brownies tend to have a more fudge-like consistency and can also be cut into smaller squares.

Though the inclusion of pumpkin may indicate a specific time of the year, after sampling these brownies, you'll want to bake them with increasing regularity, regardless of season. Experiment with using different kinds of brownie mixtures and pair your favorite flavor varieties with canned pumpkin for satisfying treats and indulgent desserts year-round.