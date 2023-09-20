Doctor Up Your Brownie Mix With A Simple Can Of Soda
Soda isn't just meant for drinking. Pot roasts, chili, and tomato sauce can all benefit from a splash of your favorite pop. While similar recipes have been around for a while, a TikTok video from @therecipeclub went viral for demonstrating that soda can also boost sweet baked goods, not just savory dishes. In this case, a can of Dr. Pepper was used to charge up a batch of brownies.
Packaged brownie mix combined with soda works so well because the carbon dioxide in the drink helps the batter rise and achieve a fluffy texture. You can add a little Dr. Pepper to the brownie mix along with eggs and vegetable oil, or you can leave the eggs and oil out of the equation altogether. Besides contributing carbon dioxide, the soda will also make your baked goods more rich and moist while imparting just a hint of its flavor. It won't feel like you're drinking Dr. Pepper when you take a bite, but you will get a subtle taste of that unmistakable flavor profile.
How to make Dr. Pepper brownies
If you're simply adding Dr. Pepper to a boxed brownie mix, you'll want to use a whole can of the stuff. But, if you're also including the eggs and vegetable oil, you'll only want to include a ¼ cup of Dr. Pepper. There's no special trick to making this batter. You can stir your soda in at the same time as your other ingredients. Of course, you can also add soda to your favorite from-scratch fudgy brownie recipe – in this case, pour it in when you stir all of the wet ingredients together.
While you could stick with the classic Dr. Pepper flavor, feel free to experiment with different varieties. Aside from diet offerings, other options from the brand include Dr. Pepper & cream, strawberries & cream, cherry, and cherry vanilla. Just as with any brownies, you can spruce this recipe up by adding your favorite mix-ins or toppings. Chocolate chips are a classic, but feel free to opt for chopped nuts, butterscotch chips, M&M's, cherries, caramel sauce, or marshmallow fluff. And, if you're a super fan of the fizzy drink, enjoy a glass of Dr. Pepper on the side to wash it all down.