Doctor Up Your Brownie Mix With A Simple Can Of Soda

Soda isn't just meant for drinking. Pot roasts, chili, and tomato sauce can all benefit from a splash of your favorite pop. While similar recipes have been around for a while, a TikTok video from @therecipeclub went viral for demonstrating that soda can also boost sweet baked goods, not just savory dishes. In this case, a can of Dr. Pepper was used to charge up a batch of brownies.

Packaged brownie mix combined with soda works so well because the carbon dioxide in the drink helps the batter rise and achieve a fluffy texture. You can add a little Dr. Pepper to the brownie mix along with eggs and vegetable oil, or you can leave the eggs and oil out of the equation altogether. Besides contributing carbon dioxide, the soda will also make your baked goods more rich and moist while imparting just a hint of its flavor. It won't feel like you're drinking Dr. Pepper when you take a bite, but you will get a subtle taste of that unmistakable flavor profile.