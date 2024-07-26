Store-Bought Pie Crust Is The Easy Way To Hack Your Homemade Pop-Tarts Recipe

Pop-Tarts were one of our favorite childhood breakfasts. We have fond memories of grabbing silver packets from the box, popping the pastries in the microwave or the toaster, and diving into a warm pastry filled with a decadent, often far-too-sweet filling. The good news is that you can still enjoy Pop-Tarts in adulthood, and even try to whip up a homemade batch for yourself.

The filling and the glaze are the easier parts of constructing DIY Pop-Tarts; it's the crust that gives us a headache. But, luckily, you can pick up a store-bought pie crust at the grocery store and have all of the work done for you. You'll want to grab the sheets of pie crust from the refrigerated section of the store; avoid anything that's pre-shaped into a pie tin. From there, you can easily slice small rectangles using a sharp knife or pizza wheel before adding your fillings and sealing the top and the bottom of the crust together with a fork. Just be sure to poke a couple of steam holes on the top piece of crust; this will prevent your Pop-Tarts from coming out too puffy or misshapen.