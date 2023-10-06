Why You Shouldn't Put Unwanted Frozen Food Back In The Grocery Store Freezer

Even when you're excited about the meals ahead, shopping for groceries is a chore. However, there are some dos and don'ts related to supermarket etiquette you might not be well versed with. While you're probably familiar with the obvious ones like refraining from snacking or veering to the right as you peruse the aisles, you might be committing a major (not to mention risky!) faux pas when it comes to dealing with frozen food items you no longer want.

We've all been there before. You picked up a few frozen items that initially seemed a good idea but have since changed your mind. Although you might assume that returning these items to their rightful place in the freezer section is the considerate thing to do, it's not. Putting back these goods can be a safety issue due to the risks associated with defrosting. As frozen foods start to thaw, the USDA reports that they can enter the "danger zone" as extended exposure to room temperatures can accelerate the growth of bacteria like salmonella, E. coli, or campylobacter, which can trigger foodborne illness.

Generally, there is a two-hour cap before frozen items are deemed unsafe and should be tossed. Yet, even though this limit is imposed by many grocery stores, there's no way of monitoring time if customers take it upon themselves to bring half-thawed items back to the frozen aisle. As a result, this sparks the question, what should you do with these unwanted frozen items?