Costco's First 'New' Hot Dog Combo In 40 Years Is Honestly A Waste Of Money

Costco's hot dog combo is almost mythical at this point. The $1.50 hot dog plus a soda meal has not changed since 1985. The hot dog remains affordable all these years later because it's a loss leader designed to draw in customers. That's a big part of the reason why all Costco food court keeps its food prices so low. But just because the combo is iconic doesn't mean it can't change. Costco recently rolled out a new version of the combo — sort of, anyway. Customers think it's a bit of a waste of money.

Beginning in late 2025, some Costcos offered bottled water as a drink option with the hot dog combo. It caused some online buzz, and understandably so, since the hot dog combo has been unchanged for so long. While the new option may seem appealing for those who don't want soda, it's less of a value since Costco charges just 25¢ for a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland water from vending machines directly within the food court.

You could make the argument that the soda in the original combo is also only worth 25¢, making these deals equal in value. However, Costco offers free refills on the 20-ounce fountain soda. Given that, there are those online who feel the combo with water should be cheaper since you get more soda to start, and potentially a lot more with a refill.