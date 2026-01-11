The Drink Option That Some Costco Locations Offer With Its Iconic Food Court Hot Dog Deal
There are few things more sacred to Costco customers than the $1.50 hot dog combo. Not only was it the genesis of the entire food court, but its shockingly low price has remained wholly untouched since its introduction in 1985. Factor in its status as one of the best Costco food court options and the story of co-founder Jim Sinegal's alleged refusal to raise the price of the "effing hot dog" (per 425 Business), and you have the makings of what some would call American retail's most beloved food item. But while its recession-proof pricing may be immovable, there may have been a small yet noticeable change to the hot dog combo itself. And to the joy of some Costco shoppers, it seems to come in the form of a recyclable plastic bottle.
Online, customers have been buzzing about the food court supposedly offering bottled water as a drink option for the $1.50 hot dog deal. In photos and videos posted by customers, the original option of a hot dog and refillable soda appears next to a separate selection that comes with water, which has been met with praise by thirsty patrons in search of something other than Pepsi. "I actually love this," as one person wrote in a Costco thread on Reddit with a photo of an ordering screen. "I haven't 100% given up soda, but prefer water. [The bottled] water option is a good alternative."
Does every Costco have bottled water as a drink option?
Social media reports make it seem like bottled water isn't available at every Costco just yet, as several commenters alluded to their stores not offering it as an option. "I wish more Costcos did this. I'd rather have the bottled water than the soda for sure," as one Redditor wrote, which was a sentiment echoed by a second person who said, "Please, every Costco do this."
That said, it appears as if some locations have had the option for a while now, with Canadian commenters saying their local stores have offered this for a few months. The bottled water option also seems to be available in some U.S. locations, judging by a video posted by a TikToker based in California and Nevada. Additionally, the original r/Costco poster said the location they visited was in Virginia, leading some to wonder whether the bottled water had something to do with local sugar taxes on soda or the state's tax on entities that sell carbonated soft drinks. However, one Redditor claiming to be from Florida — where there is no such tax — said their store offered this option as well. Regardless, Costco has yet to publicly comment on anything related to the bottled water offering or where it's currently offered.