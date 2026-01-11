The Drink Option That Some Costco Locations Offer With Its Iconic Food Court Hot Dog Deal

There are few things more sacred to Costco customers than the $1.50 hot dog combo. Not only was it the genesis of the entire food court, but its shockingly low price has remained wholly untouched since its introduction in 1985. Factor in its status as one of the best Costco food court options and the story of co-founder Jim Sinegal's alleged refusal to raise the price of the "effing hot dog" (per 425 Business), and you have the makings of what some would call American retail's most beloved food item. But while its recession-proof pricing may be immovable, there may have been a small yet noticeable change to the hot dog combo itself. And to the joy of some Costco shoppers, it seems to come in the form of a recyclable plastic bottle.

Online, customers have been buzzing about the food court supposedly offering bottled water as a drink option for the $1.50 hot dog deal. In photos and videos posted by customers, the original option of a hot dog and refillable soda appears next to a separate selection that comes with water, which has been met with praise by thirsty patrons in search of something other than Pepsi. "I actually love this," as one person wrote in a Costco thread on Reddit with a photo of an ordering screen. "I haven't 100% given up soda, but prefer water. [The bottled] water option is a good alternative."