Here's Why Costco Keeps Its Food Court Prices So Low

There is a story about how Costco's low food court prices fully demonstrates the brand's appeal. The big-box warehouse famously charges only $1.50 for a hot dog and soda combo, which hasn't increased since 1985. When former CEO W. Craig Jelinek joined the company, he was shocked it was still that cheap and he told Costco founder Jim Sinegal the store needed to raise the price. Sinegal told him, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out." That playful (hopefully) threat has gone done in Costco lore as a perfect example of its commitment to low prices. But why are cheap food court prices so important to the company?

There are two big reasons; one practical, one philosophical. The first is that Costco's food court items are a classic example of "loss leaders." This is the practice of deliberately charging below cost on certain items to draw customers into the store and retain their loyalty. Keeping food court prices low sends a message to Costco shoppers that the store is putting their experience first. The company makes up for what it loses on food court items by charging a little more for other items in the store. Costco also likes to encourage customers to spend time exploring the huge store and finding new deals and having a cheap food court entices people to stay longer.