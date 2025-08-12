How Much Cheese Does Costco Put On Its Pizza?

One of the reasons that Costco food court pizzas can be assembled in under three minutes is the innovative machinery they use. The pizza press, auto saucer, and slicer allow pizza assembly that is both accurate and efficient. However, it's the employees (and not the machinery) who truly give Costco pizza its magic, as they are the ones who add the perfect amount of cheese to each pepperoni and cheese pie. If you have ever marveled at the sheer beauty and intoxicating aroma of a freshly baked pie from the food court, you may have also wondered how much cheese is on each Costco pizza.

In one Reddit thread under the r/Costco subreddit, one user posted photos of instructional posters hanging in their local food court that outline how each pizza is to be assembled. The diagrams indicate 24 ounces of cheese should be evenly spread on each cheese pizza and 14 ounces on each pepperoni. We called Costco's corporate office and spoke with a representative who verified that the food court uses 24 ounces of cheese for each cheese pizza and slightly less for its pepperoni pizzas. The hefty amount of Costco's pizza cheese blend (which includes mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan) explains why its cheese pizzas have about 710 calories per slice, while pepperoni slices contain around 650 calories.