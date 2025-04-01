Here's How Many People One Costco Pizza Can Serve
Costco is a retailer that sells in bulk. You would be hard-pressed not to find something to put into your cart, but nothing is better at this warehouse than the food court. Soft serve ice cream, churros, and hot dogs are some of its offerings, but what makes it truly special is the fact that every Costco food court item is oversized, including the pizza. On the surface, it seems that a Costco food court pizza could easily feed a small family of eight, but, realistically, when you consider its size and the number of slices, it may be closer to five to six people.
A Costco pizza is big by anyone's metrics and much larger than your normal take-out order. A pizza pie made and purchased at this warehouse store is 18 inches in diameter. That's close to the size of two dinners plates. It's probably too big to store in your fridge if you want to close the doors. As for how many slices are in a Costco pizza, the chain cuts each pie into 12 individual pieces, four more than a traditional pie from the likes of Papa John's or Domino's. So, if six adults are partaking in this dining experience, it seems fair to say a single pizza can feed everyone.
More is more with Costco pizza
On the other hand, if you were taking your Costco pizza to a kindergarten class, you could probably get away with a single slice of pizza per kid. Yet, move inside the dining walls of your own home, and it might get a little tricky to predict. You may be able to feed more than five or six people with a single pizza, but you also might want to order a second just in case. The worst thing that's going to happen is that you are left to nosh on leftovers the next day.
Costco offers three types of pizza: cheese, pepperoni, and a combo pizza, which features sausage, pepperoni, and vegetables. A single pie will set you back about $10, which comes out to about 80 cents per slice or approximately two dollars per person if you follow the five-to-six people rule. It's a great price, and the pizza is pretty darn good. However, a word to the wise: If you are going to get a pizza from the wholesaler and you want to make certain that the crust is free of sogginess, try this Costco pizza ordering trick and order it well done. You will never have to worry about soggy pizza, and your crust will always be perfect.