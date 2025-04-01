Here's How Many People One Costco Pizza Can Serve

Costco is a retailer that sells in bulk. You would be hard-pressed not to find something to put into your cart, but nothing is better at this warehouse than the food court. Soft serve ice cream, churros, and hot dogs are some of its offerings, but what makes it truly special is the fact that every Costco food court item is oversized, including the pizza. On the surface, it seems that a Costco food court pizza could easily feed a small family of eight, but, realistically, when you consider its size and the number of slices, it may be closer to five to six people.

A Costco pizza is big by anyone's metrics and much larger than your normal take-out order. A pizza pie made and purchased at this warehouse store is 18 inches in diameter. That's close to the size of two dinners plates. It's probably too big to store in your fridge if you want to close the doors. As for how many slices are in a Costco pizza, the chain cuts each pie into 12 individual pieces, four more than a traditional pie from the likes of Papa John's or Domino's. So, if six adults are partaking in this dining experience, it seems fair to say a single pizza can feed everyone.