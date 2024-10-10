Try This Costco Pizza Ordering Trick And Never Eat A Soggy Crust Again
We're back with another Costco food court pizza hack you must try, and with this pizza ordering trick, you'll never eat a soggy crust again. Start by ordering a whole pizza and ask the food court assistant to cook it a little extra longer.. Or you could kindly ask the employee to make it extra crispy. To be more specific, follow the advice of one Reddit user, who says to "order it 'well done,'" explaining that when you ask for this customization, "they put it through the oven one more time and it's fantastic. Been doing this for years!" The extra time in the oven will prevent the crust from becoming soggy and soft, heating away the moisture from the tomato sauce and cheese.
After you get your crispy and well done pizza, it's time to explore other fun Costco food court hacks, like ordering a hot dog and wrapping a slice of pizza around it. It's a trick that's been going viral across social media; You caneither wrap just the weiner with a slice of crispy pizza or the entire hot dog with the bun and toppings like relish. Go ahead, we won't judge you. Wash it down with a soda or lemonade, but just note that, these days, Costco shoppers aren't happy with the food court fountain drinks, as they seem to taste a little too watered down and lacking syrup.
If the food court is too busy, this pizza ordering trick might not work
There is one thing you need to note, however, about the Costco pizza ordering trick we just revealed. You may get push back from the employees, especially when the food court is busy or the oven is already occupied. Still, it doesn't hurt to ask nicely. Don't ask, and the answer will always be no.
But let's say you do ask, and the answer is still a no. In this case, if you want to enjoy the pizza immediately, it may be better to order the pizza by the slice. The slices rest under heating lamps, and the heat stops the slices from becoming too soggy. You might also find that the crust is crispier. Now, if you're okay with waiting to eat the pizza, and you can't get an employee to cook the whole pizza until well done, order it anyway. Then, bring it home and reheat the pizza to crispy perfection in the oven – between 375-400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes.