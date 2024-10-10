Try This Costco Pizza Ordering Trick And Never Eat A Soggy Crust Again

We're back with another Costco food court pizza hack you must try, and with this pizza ordering trick, you'll never eat a soggy crust again. Start by ordering a whole pizza and ask the food court assistant to cook it a little extra longer.. Or you could kindly ask the employee to make it extra crispy. To be more specific, follow the advice of one Reddit user, who says to "order it 'well done,'" explaining that when you ask for this customization, "they put it through the oven one more time and it's fantastic. Been doing this for years!" The extra time in the oven will prevent the crust from becoming soggy and soft, heating away the moisture from the tomato sauce and cheese.

After you get your crispy and well done pizza, it's time to explore other fun Costco food court hacks, like ordering a hot dog and wrapping a slice of pizza around it. It's a trick that's been going viral across social media; You caneither wrap just the weiner with a slice of crispy pizza or the entire hot dog with the bun and toppings like relish. Go ahead, we won't judge you. Wash it down with a soda or lemonade, but just note that, these days, Costco shoppers aren't happy with the food court fountain drinks, as they seem to taste a little too watered down and lacking syrup.